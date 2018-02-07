World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. India
  5. CnT Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Mindtree East Campus / CnT Architects

Mindtree East Campus / CnT Architects

  • 20:00 - 7 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mindtree East Campus / CnT Architects
Save this picture!
Mindtree East Campus / CnT Architects, © Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil

© Shamnath Patil © Shamnath Patil © Shamnath Patil © Shamnath Patil + 26

  • Architects

    CnT Architects

  • Location

    Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Prem Chandavarkar, Vikram Desai, Sreenath Vinayakumar.

  • Area

    320000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shamnath Patil
Save this picture!
© Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil

Text description provided by the architects. The project came into being through Mindtree’s acquisition of another company who had started developing the site. One building was already constructed to an advanced stage, with its entry on the west side. The master plan called for a second detached building to the east of the first building, with its own west-side entrance.

This master plan was altered to offer a greater sense of unity to all the inhabitants of the campus. The first building was altered to be entered from the east, and an atrium inserted between the two buildings to serve as a common entrance.  The atrium structure is built with steel and glass, and forms a shared social landscape that is a common magnet uniting the two buildings.

Save this picture!
© Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil

Due to a high water-table caused by an adjacent lake, basement parking had to be restricted to a single level, and the new building rests on three levels of above-ground parking. The atrium contains a straight grand staircase, connecting all the parking levels and terminating at the lowest habitable floor of the new building.  Staff can exit any parking level and move easily to office spaces, with the old building connected with steel bridges that span the atrium.

Save this picture!
© Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil

Every office floor of the new building is ringed by double-height break-out spaces.  These spaces serve as social magnets that build a sense of community in the workplace, provide relief to the pressures of work, and offer vantage points to enjoy the views, particularly of the adjacent lake and greenery.

Save this picture!
© Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil
Save this picture!
5th Floor Plan
5th Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Shamnath Patil
© Shamnath Patil

The footprint of the office floors is smaller than the footprint of the parking floors, creating a terrace at the third-floor level.  The CEO’s office is located here, so that it opens onto a landscaped terrace that offers outdoor conference and dining with a view of the lake.

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings India
Cite: "Mindtree East Campus / CnT Architects" 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888549/mindtree-east-campus-cnt-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »