Go Juu Restaurant / PROMONTORIO

  • 11:00 - 8 February, 2018
Go Juu Restaurant / PROMONTORIO
Go Juu Restaurant / PROMONTORIO, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lisbon, the restaurant pays homage to chef Takashi Yoshitake passion for Japanese traditional gastronomy. Designed as an intimate and minimalist space intended as a club-restaurant and sake bar, it uses sliding panels and translucent fibre screens for flexibility and privacy.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plan
Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Simplicity in the use of diffused lighting and neutral colours of micro-cement floors, combine with natural materials, namely, the extensive use of walnut wood in tables tops and ceiling of wide planks.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Green Bamboo marble counter tops, wall cladding and display shelving combines with show cooking areas in glazed handcrafted tiles and bronze glass mirrored partitions. The customized furniture is also in solid walnut with leather upholstery as well as the large central table and Japanese style floor chairs.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
