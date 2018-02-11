How To Create An Architecture Portfolio in Virtual Reality

A portfolio is the standard way for architects to show their work and their style, process and brand. Over the last decade, portfolios have evolved from paper to digital, primarily because it is more time and cost efficient to maintain a digital portfolio and keep it up-to-date.

Within the realm of digital portfolios, choices can range between an app, a PDF, to a web-hosted portfolio. Architects usually choose to use JPEGs as the main element of the portfolio and may add text or other digital media like video or audio.

However, with the increasing use of new technologies like Virtual Reality to present architectural work - there is a strong case for creating and maintaining an immersive VR portfolio of your work to differentiate your brand in front of your audience and embrace newer technologies.

We will look at the key aspects of creating and sharing a VR portfolio for architecture projects.

What does a VR portfolio look like?

A VR portfolio works as an extension of your digital portfolio with the added advantage that your audience can view the spaces in 360°. This creates a feeling of presence and enables a better understanding of your work. Here's a sample VR portfolio in order to explain the idea using www.sentiovr.com - a web platform for presenting spaces in VR.

How can I get 360° content for my projects ?

To make your VR portfolio, the most important requirement is to have 360° images of your projects. Again, depending on what you need to show, there are various ways of creating 360° content of your projects.

For 3D modeled spaces, you can learn the basics of generating 360° renders from the tutorials. Refer to our previous posts on Archdaily or step-by-step tutorials here:

There are also 360° cameras of good quality and affordable price, like the Samsung 360 or Ricoh Theta that can instantly create 360° images without any training.

How can I create and share a VR portfolio?

Now that you know how to get 360° content, you can use the online web platform www.sentiovr.com in order to create a customised VR portfolio and share with your clients. The VR portfolio can be shared using a link that enables anyone to view them in 2D on a PC/mobile browser or a Google Cardboard.

Even better, you can share a unique 6 digit code of your portfolio on a Samsung Gear VR using the Sentio VR app on the Oculus Store.