  7. Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra / Guilherme Machado Vaz

Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra / Guilherme Machado Vaz

  • 05:00 - 7 February, 2018
Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra / Guilherme Machado Vaz
Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra / Guilherme Machado Vaz, © Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

© Luís Ferreira Alves

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the rehabilitation project of the buildings of the Real Vinícola complex, with includes Casa da Arquitectura, is also the Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra. This institution, without its own facilities until now, promotes the creation, research, dissemination and training in jazz, playing the role of a National Jazz Orchestra.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

It is located in the south side of the Real Vinícola complex, with a space for the project CARA (Center for High Artistic Performance) where they promote the dialogue between art, technology and science, through multidisciplinary projects.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

This wing has spaces for rehearsals, offices, social rooms, practicing and recording rooms with different capacity.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section 02
Section 02
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Space was organized through principles imposed by functional requirements and the constraints imposed by the program itself that limited formal and material choices.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The occupation of the building explores the void of abandoned volumes with the combination of materials that invade and occupy space. The appropriation of different scales, compositions and combinations of materials result in multisensorial experiences consequence from the acoustic effect created in certain rooms.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The contrast is felt between the exterior of the building, large and bright, and the interior, which, through soundproofing, leads to different temperature atmospheres. The interior functions as an instrument, in a game between the alterning elements, such as the rhythm of the wooden slabs and the weight of the pre-existing stone, leading to a diversification of textures, colors and lighting results, which influence the spatial perception it experience.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

By exploring the potentialities of the senses and their impact on the apprehension of a space, we tried to create this harmonious combination of new and pre-existing materials, keeping the memory and history of the building present in the projected atmosphere.

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Refurbishment Restoration Portugal
Cite: "Matosinhos Jazz Orchestra / Guilherme Machado Vaz" 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888514/matosinhos-jazz-orchestra-guilherme-machado-vaz/> ISSN 0719-8884

