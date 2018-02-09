World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Russia
  5. Nefa Architects
  6. 2016
  7. RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects

  • 19:00 - 9 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects
Save this picture!
RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov + 79

  • Architects

    Nefa Architects

  • Location

    Kauchuk Factory Club, Moskva, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Potemkina, Maria Nasonova, Margarita Kornienko

  • Lightning design

    Thirteen Studio

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. RAMBLER&Co  - one of the largest Russian groups of companies working in the field of media, technology and e-commerce. The company is the leader among media holdings in terms of coverage in Runet. The group includes information, sports and entertainment portals, editorial offices of Internet magazines and its department of development.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The expansion of the holding resulted in an increase in the number of programmers who required their own space within the structure of the premises occupied by the company at the Danilovskaya Manufactory in Moscow.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The design work involved the architectural studio Nefa Architects, under the project of which offices of other divisions of the media holding were created earlier.

The main goal of the project was the creation functional and laconic space for employees of the department of software development.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The project had to be completed in a short time. When developing office interiors it was necessary to take into account the structural features of the building (two rows of supporting columns located along the central axis of the room)  and the historical environment of industrial architecture of the 19th century, which includes the Danilovskaya Manufactory.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The main idea of ​​the interior is to create an image of a mathematically clear structure, use "Architectural" techniques in the solution of space, consonant with the internal architecture of computer programs, on which employees of the unit work.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The image of a pure "mathematical" space is solved by a minimal set of parts and materials. The project uses only white, black and gray colors, a combination of different-sized cubes and black graphic lines of designs with local gray accents.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Russia
Cite: "RAMBLER&Co Software Dept. / Nefa Architects" 09 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888509/rambler-and-co-software-dept-nefa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »