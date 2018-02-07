World
i

i

i

3 Patios House / Lagula arquitectes

  • 13:00 - 7 February, 2018
3 Patios House / Lagula arquitectes
3 Patios House / Lagula arquitectes, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Lagula arquitectes

  • Location

    Caldes de Malavella, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Antonio Alonso, Martín Ezquerro, Ignacio López Alonso, Marc Zaballa

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Engineering Installations

    Oriol Ruiz (Ordeic)

  • Rigger

    Arnau Blancafort

  • Artist

    Daniel Morata

  • Builder

    Construccions Busquets

  • Collaborators

    Isa Lozano, Gemma Arco, Maria Rosario Herrero, Antonio García, Inés Alomar, Patrizia Etxebarria, Clara Tarrats, Mària Canel, Nando Cabanillas, Toni Cladera, Xavier Font, Albert García-Alzórriz, Aleix Ranera, Martí Bosch
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Classical palatial buildings and old industrial spaces, such as the medieval dockyards, both share (at least) three conditions. First of all, the space is continuous and flows from room to room. Secondly, the structural vanes are equivalent, regular and adaptable. And finally, the volume of the series of spaces is not only related to the room size, but also to the holistic interpretation of the building. Of course, other obvious features differentiate these two typologies.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This house ambiguously inherits these three conditions. Its structure is clearly organised in four long continuous vanes. The impair number of structural lines modernly flirts with the classical paradigm of the symmetrical and classic venetian palatial structures of three vanes and four column lines. Somehow, it occupies a space in between the classical structural rhythms and the serial workshop structures.

Ground floor plan + Longitudinal section
Ground floor plan + Longitudinal section

Inside, the initially isotropic and aligned structure is organised by three courtyards. The resulting subspaces are occupied by the different common areas of the house: kitchen, dining and living rooms. Each courtyard is an external extension of the annexed living areas. The remaining fourth vane is reserved to the bedrooms wing.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The materiality of the house is subordinated to the roof structure. A white painted concrete cantilevered surface gives character to the building. It is ramified in beams and vaults, and floats four meters above the ground floor plant. Beneath this element, a mat-building system connects to the ground, with local ceramic tiling and rendered walls. Timeless traditional materials are combined with modern glazed surfaces around the courtyards.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

We could say this house is a sort of palatial workshop, something queer as a clockwork orange, indeed. However, it works.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Cite: "3 Patios House / Lagula arquitectes" 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888504/3-patios-house-lagula-arquitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

