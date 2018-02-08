Terrace SC / TAAB

+ 20

Architects TAAB

Location Jacona, Michoacán, Mexico

Author Architects Diana G. Ortiz Moreno, Diego Torres Guízar

Area 84.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Converting 84 m2 of grass area into a landscape project was the premise of this commission.

The exterior transformation of the project meant that the interior areas of the house, which had previously been unattached to the garden, now not only turned to see it but also became front-row viewers, directly engaging with the new outer space.

The landscape project is enclosed by a metallic grid of 1m x 1m covered with pyramidal coffers of reinforced concrete, supported by a forest of columns that subtly touch the structure forming an inverted pyramid with its capital.

The ground is paved with irregular quarry blocks extracted from the Purepecha area of Michoacán placed on a bed of sand.