All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Benoy
  6. 2017
  7. The New Bund World Trade Center - Phase 1 / Benoy

The New Bund World Trade Center - Phase 1 / Benoy

  • 20:00 - 10 February, 2018
The New Bund World Trade Center - Phase 1 / Benoy
The New Bund World Trade Center - Phase 1 / Benoy, © Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

© Terrence Zhang © Terrence Zhang © Terrence Zhang © Terrence Zhang + 19

  • Architects

    Benoy

  • Location

    Yu Xiu Dong Lu, Fengxian Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Qin Pang

  • Project Leader

    Yi Jiang

  • Design Team

    Chong Yu，Xiaochun Wang. etc

  • Technology

    Wei Tang

  • Area

    140000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Terrence Zhang

  • Client

    Lujiazui Group & Shanghai New Bund International Business District Investment (Group) Co.,Ltd.

  • Cooperative Design

    Shanghai Construction Design & Research Institute Limited Company

  • Facade Engineering

    Shanghai Zhulian Engineering Design Consultancy

  • Nightscape Lighting Design

    BLD

  • Construction

    Shanghai Mechanized Construction Group Co.,Ltd.

  • Above Ground GFA

    95000 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Following on from its Masterplanning of the Qiantan Central Business District, Benoy has completed the Architecture and Interior Design of The New Bund World Trade Centre (Phase I); an integral component of the Qiantan Commercial Development in Lujiazui, Shanghai. Construction of the centre was recently finished and tenant fit-outs are currently underway.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

The architectural design of The New Bund World Trade Center (Phase I) is a continuation of the masterplan for Lujiazui Qiantan Business District. It corroborates the masterplan at the building scale. The multi-layer urban pedestrian system, interlocking network of business spaces, and continuity of the urban presence all add to the diversity of the urban complex, resulting in an improved user experience and sense of public space. The design enables the development to maximize its commercial success.

Courtesy of Benoy
Courtesy of Benoy

The project includes two 135-metre grade-A office towers to the east and a three-storey commercial district to the west. In keeping with the goal of creating a new and dynamic lifestyle hub for the city, the World Trade Centre is designed as a sustainable business destination featuring a pedestrian-friendly layout incorporating an abundance of green spaces.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

Spanning 15,000m2, the partially external podium offers outdoor spaces, double-decked pedestrian walkways, verdant planting, retail outlets and al fresco dining to create a multi-level recreational oasis for office workers, visitors and nearby residents. An open plaza network has been designed to deliver ample public outdoor space and a variety of areas to relax and unwind during lunch breaks and after work. Rooftop gardens and terraces bring life to the development and blend the commercial centre with the natural environment.

section
section

One of Benoy’s design principles is to fully combine functionality with flexibility, so that the complex can be used for various businesses ranging from office and retail to catering services. This helps optimise the commercial utility of the buildings. The buildings feature rectilinear elements and blocks as the core architectural language, which explains its crisp and clean look.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

Supporting the people-centric design, bridges have been introduced on the second level to connect the office towers and commercial podiums, allowing people to move between buildings quickly and easily. The walkways are enclosed in glass and overlook the podiums beneath, reinforcing the visual connection with the vibrant heart of the scheme. Another connecting walkway is located below ground on the car-parking level to improve accessibility.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

The retail-street format encourages the diversity and sets of the development which differentiate from other complexes in the area. Bridges have been introduced on the second level to connect the office towers. This allows commerce to flow into the office buildings, and increases the use of the second level by the office workers. The design will help retailers in the buildings attract more customers.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

The façades showcase a rich colour texture that combines cold and warm colours of varying grayscales and lightness. It adds individuality to spatial divisions without undermining the architectural integrity, inspiring a different visual imagination among different users. While maintaining a high window-to-wall ratio, the design made small gaps between the vertical louvers so that they become parallel lines when viewed from the side. These details bring great subtlety to the work without incurring any additional costs.At the podium level, a variety of materials have been used to bring diversity to the spaces. Ceramic plates, metal sheets and glass curtain walls help showcase the evolving architectural language.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Commercial Architecture Market China
Cite: "The New Bund World Trade Center - Phase 1 / Benoy" 10 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888485/the-new-bund-world-trade-center-phase-i-in-shanghai-benoy/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Terrence Zhang

上海浦东前滩世贸一期 / Benoy

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »