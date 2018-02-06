Morpholio's Latest Trace App Update Streamlines Construction Administration Design Changes

Have you ever been on the construction site and had a problem arise that needed immediate attention? The answer to that question is almost guaranteed to be yes. The Construction Administration phase is not intended to be a time for big design decisions, but with unforeseen field conditions, contractor errors and never-ending client changes, your team can keep designing and problem-solving throughout CA. Morpholio's new update to their Trace app for iPhone, TracePro, aims to transform site visits by "importing key components of the design process into the Construction Administration phase."

“CA is the crux of the process and built work. Design does not just happen at your desk, and there is absolutely no reason it should have to,” says Anna Kenoff, Morpholio Co-Founder. “We have the most advanced tools for every step of the process. Why would we not want them during construction?”

"Architects need tools not just for reporting, but also more importantly for thinking, collaborating and drawing during the construction of their work," Morpholio explained in its press release. "TracePro not only answers this, it boldly flips the understanding of CA, and gives power back to architects as the creative during any challenging phase of a project."

From Morpholio, here are 5 ways their new app will change your CA process forever:

1. AR Drawing on Site

"Want to seriously blow your client or contractor away? Need to design over an existing condition or space on site? Use iPhone AR to get the exact perspective grids, then sketch any design changes, corrections or modifications in seconds. You can also capture the view in the field and bring it back to your iPad for more detailed drawings."

2. Fast Markups... to Scale

"Take a photo of any site condition; register the scale and then markup anywhere. Use the stencil or text tools for clear annotations and clouds. Then, save the notes, sketches and markups for a field report or send it back to your team instantly from the site."

3. Full Drawing Sets in Your Pocket

"Finally, the days of carrying full sets of documents are over. Use the multipage PDF feature to import and markup full sets of drawings anywhere. For some extra magic, key your on-site photos to any drawing in the PDF. So whether you’re on a job site, traveling by plane or simply sitting with your client, you can now have full sets of drawings on your iPhone with you everywhere."

4. Scaled Site Maps

Walking a site for the first time? Something in the field does not match the site plan? Now you can instantly pull a scaled map to review or design on. Measure site boundaries, a distance between trees or setbacks effortlessly in situ. Imagine a scaled globe to design on in your pocket.

5. Smarter Photos

Is the outlet too low? I forgot to measure it!!! No problem. Now, if you know one dimension in an elevation you know so much more. Simply register the dimension for a wall and then you can measure everything else on it; on site or when you get back to your desk.

You can download Morpholio Trace for iPhone and iPad in the App Store here.

News via Morpholio.