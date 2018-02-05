The United States' Largest Timber Office Building to Be Constructed in Newark

Save this picture! © Michael Green Architecture / Lotus Equity Group

Plans for the United States’ largest mass timber office building in Newark, New Jersey have been revealed by developer Lotus Equity Group and Michael Green Architecture.

A part of the Riverfront Square redevelopment project – which will feature 11.8 acres of mixed-use buildings by TEN Arquitectos, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners and Michael Green Architecture and parkland designed by James Corner Field Operations – the Riverfront Square office building will contain up to 500,000 square feet of Class A office space within its cutting-edge timber-framed structural system.

+ 6

Save this picture! © Michael Green Architecture / Lotus Equity Group

“To build the nation’s largest timber building in Newark speaks to the confidence and belief we have in the city and Riverfront Square as a world-class location that can compete with any great city around the world,” said Ben Korman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Lotus Equity Group. “The vision we share with Michael Green is to design the most environmentally sustainable office tower that enhances the health of tenants and the surrounding communities through efficient planning and green design. When you merge these benefits with Newark’s emerging technology sector, Riverfront Square is primed to help companies attract and retain valuable talent.”

Save this picture! © Michael Green Architecture / Lotus Equity Group

Save this picture! © Michael Green Architecture / Lotus Equity Group

Chosen for its environmental advantages, timber will allow the project to reduce its carbon footprint and reduce emissions from the construction process.

“This project represents an opportunity for MGA, in collaboration with Lotus Equity Group, to lay the foundation for the future of Riverfront Square and the city of Newark more broadly. Good buildings are good neighbors and we envision a sustainable, efficient and architecturally-stunning future for Newark,” said Michael Green, Founder and Principal of Michael Green Architecture.

Save this picture! © Michael Green Architecture / Lotus Equity Group