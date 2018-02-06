Campestre House / TAAB

+ 28

Architects TAAB

Location Jacona, Mexico

Author Architects Diana G. Ortiz Moreno, Diego Torres Guízar

Collaborators Fabiola Cruz García

Area 188.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Lorena Darquea

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was to design a single floor project for a pianist in a plot of 250 square meters surrounded by homes already built, so the project seeks to integrate the only possible view to the outside: the sky.

The structural system consists of a grid of steel columns that load the slab, allowing walls and carpentry to be left at a lower level, seeking to introduce natural lighting into the interior of the house.

The spaces of the program, bedroom, study, kitchen, garage, living room, dining room and service, are confined both by the carpentry and the modulation of the columns.

The materiality of the house allows the roof to be perceived as a continuous element pierced by patios making a contrast with the low walls, in which you can appreciate the natural tone of the sand of the region. The coating on floors differentiates the public area, with natural marble and stone floors, from the private one that has a cork floor.