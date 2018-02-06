World
Campestre House / TAAB, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 28

  • Architects

    TAAB

  • Location

    Jacona, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Diana G. Ortiz Moreno, Diego Torres Guízar

  • Collaborators

    Fabiola Cruz García

  • Area

    188.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was to design a single floor project for a pianist in a plot of 250 square meters surrounded by homes already built, so the project seeks to integrate the only possible view to the outside: the sky.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Axonometric
Axonometric

The structural system consists of a grid of steel columns that load the slab, allowing walls and carpentry to be left at a lower level, seeking to introduce natural lighting into the interior of the house.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The spaces of the program, bedroom, study, kitchen, garage, living room, dining room and service, are confined both by the carpentry and the modulation of the columns.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The materiality of the house allows the roof to be perceived as a continuous element pierced by patios making a contrast with the low walls, in which you can appreciate the natural tone of the sand of the region. The coating on floors differentiates the public area, with natural marble and stone floors, from the private one that has a cork floor.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
