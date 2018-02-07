World
  Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA

Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA

Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA
Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA, Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza + 43

  • Architects

    HERNANDEZDELAGARZA

  • Location

    Amsterdam 75, Hipódromo, 06100 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Jorge Hernández de la Garza

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Courtesy of Jorge Hernández de la Garza

  • Construction

    Grupo FG2

  • Design Collaborators

    Alin Gambóa , Miguel Angel Loyola, Erick Huerta, Verónica Quiroz, Alan León

  • Structure

    Miguel Angel Arriaga

  • Engineering

    Mauricio Gutierrez
    More Specs
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Text description provided by the architects. Amsterdam 75 is located in the neighborhood Hipodromo of Mexico City in a rectangular area where the intervention consisted of solving 5 departments of different types and an additional dwelling which is inside an old house cataloged by the Institute National of Fine Arts.

Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Drawing
Drawing

The architectural program was solved in two large volumes in the form of boxes of apparent concrete which are oriented towards the tree-lined avenue and thus frame the best views towards the immediate context.

Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Sixth Floor Plan
Sixth Floor Plan
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza

A penthhouse is in the last two levels and has a double height that articulates the public spaces of the house in its two levels.

Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Section
Section
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza

In the back of the site the building is tucked in its west facade with terraces that generate solar protection and that take advantage of the views towards the park Spain.

Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Cite: "Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA" [Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA] 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888437/building-amsterdam-75-hernandezdelagarza/> ISSN 0719-8884

