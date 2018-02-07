Building Amsterdam 75 / HERNANDEZDELAGARZA

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Architects HERNANDEZDELAGARZA

Location Amsterdam 75, Hipódromo, 06100 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Architect in Charge Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Courtesy of Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Construction Grupo FG2

Design Collaborators Alin Gambóa , Miguel Angel Loyola, Erick Huerta, Verónica Quiroz, Alan León

Structure Miguel Angel Arriaga

Engineering Mauricio Gutierrez More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amsterdam 75 is located in the neighborhood Hipodromo of Mexico City in a rectangular area where the intervention consisted of solving 5 departments of different types and an additional dwelling which is inside an old house cataloged by the Institute National of Fine Arts.

The architectural program was solved in two large volumes in the form of boxes of apparent concrete which are oriented towards the tree-lined avenue and thus frame the best views towards the immediate context.

A penthhouse is in the last two levels and has a double height that articulates the public spaces of the house in its two levels.

In the back of the site the building is tucked in its west facade with terraces that generate solar protection and that take advantage of the views towards the park Spain.