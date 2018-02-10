World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ateliereen Architecten Creates Playful, Permeable Structure Using Metal and Wood

Ateliereen Architecten Creates Playful, Permeable Structure Using Metal and Wood

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ateliereen Architecten Creates Playful, Permeable Structure Using Metal and Wood
Save this picture!
Ateliereen Architecten Creates Playful, Permeable Structure Using Metal and Wood, © Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

Ateliereen Architecten has proposed a metal and wood configuration for an observation tower in Peize, Netherlands. Their plan is to construct a resistant, permeable and playful structure.

The project is designed so that people climbing up the tower will have unique viewpoints. This tower is also easily assembled from screws and bolts. 

© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven) © Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven) © Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven) © Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven) + 26

Save this picture!
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

From the architects. Nature area De Onlanden is located southwest of the city of Groningen. To enhance the experience of this valuable site, Natuurmonumenten built a viewing tower in this area.

Save this picture!
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

From the tower you have a beautiful view and you can follow the development of the new nature. The tower is a sober landmark in the open countryside; recognizable, but appropriate to the environment.

Save this picture!
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
Save this picture!
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

Instead of focusing on the lookout point, the road to it is designed as an experience. During the walk to the top you do not have the feeling of being in a tower, but on a path between the trees.

Save this picture!
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
© Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

Visitor get in two places extra information about the view. At about 9 meters is the first view. On a platform overlooking the landscape "Het Beeld" is shown information. Then the staircase makes a big bend and continues up to the second check point. At 20 meters height there the second moment of view towards the "new nature" of the Onlanden.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
Details
Details

The last stairs ane a wide so that visitors can sit down to enjoy the view. On top, at an altitude of about 25 meters, is a panoramic view over the Onlanden and direction Groningen.

Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
Details
Details

The main supporting structure and the stairs are melted together as a continuous shape. Large triangulars of wooden slats cover the sides and bottom of the stairs. This turns the tower into a playful structure. During the climb, there is sometimes full view and elsewhere the view is limited.

Save this picture!
Details
Details

Architects: Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)
Location: Drentsedijk, Peize, Netherlands
Year: December 2017
Area: 25 m2
Client: Natuurmonumenten 
Structural Engineering: abtWassenaar (Haren)
Building Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Doornenbal (Appelscha)
Photography: Ateliereen Architecten (Eindhoven)

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Ateliereen Architecten Creates Playful, Permeable Structure Using Metal and Wood" 10 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888436/materials-viewing-tower/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »