World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. China
  5. Wutopia Lab
  6. 2017
  7. Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab

Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab

  • 19:00 - 7 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab, © CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

© CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images + 49

  • Architects

    Wutopia Lab

  • Location

    Gu Long Lu, Minhang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Architects in Charge

    Erni Min, Ting Yu

  • Project Architect

    Wutian Sun

  • Assistant Designer

    Kexian Lu

  • Lighting Consultant

    Chloe Zhang

  • Area

    121.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. This is an episode from the Chinese home design and renovation program "Dream Reforms House,"  the designer decided to turn three bedrooms and two living rooms into one bedroom and one living room for parents and children to grow up together to create a shared and open house.

After the program was broadcasted, there was a huge response and discussion in China. It Forces us to reflect on the question about house type. House type is an invisible killer most worthy of condemnation in the mature process of urbanization in China. The three-bedroom and two-living room is the most common type, and it is also the ultimate home purchase goal that a stable nuclear family often pursues. Originally, our family life is colorful, but our real estate development model forces each colorful family to fix in a suite of three bedrooms and two living rooms.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

In order to maximize the lighting area in this free house, we have replaced the window to a whole window without separation. The free flow of space formed by breaking down the separating walls, separated by middle island, sofa and children's house (the combination of bed and slide), naturally forms three social areas, each family member takes what he/she needs, while shares the same world. The two bathrooms are arc-shaped. The main bathroom uses arc capacitor glass, when opening, transparency becomes opaque, do not worry about disclosure of privacy, and outdoor light can still pour indoor. All the cabinets are arranged along the wall, and the doors are all frosted glass. The north balcony is built into a working balcony. Large area of lighting and the introduction of scenery, as well as the design of the table make the housework no longer a hard labor in the dark place.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

In addition to the bright orange color in the independent bathroom, all other colors, including wall painting are unified to pearl white. The furniture is light gray, and the ornaments of candy color act as visual embellishment.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Use simple materials such as glass, wood, tile, fabric, stone, greening and stainless steel to express the traits of the space. And considering the child's safety, all the corners of the wall are worn into rounded corners. By using a lot of intelligent appliances, all electrical appliances can be remote control, add a sense of the future for the house.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The pentagonal (rectangle + triangle) extracted from the sloping roof architecture becomes the motif and the architecture symbolizing realism is repeatedly used in the dramatic surrealist space.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The whole new house is a symbolic text which contains castle, forest, sky, curtain, distorting mirror or space capsule (arc stainless steel), jigsaw (tile pattern in bathroom), stage, tent and greening wall.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The Yu Ting couple's design opens up a new world in which we begin to wonder whether the life of each family is destined to fall into the shadow of mediocrity imposed by others.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors China
Cite: "Home Wonderland in Shanghai / Wutopia Lab" 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888427/home-wonderland-in-shanghai-wutopia-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

上海古龙路‘梦想改造家’ / Wutopia Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »