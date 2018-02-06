World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Romania
  5. Fabrica de arhitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura

Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura

  • 02:00 - 6 February, 2018
Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura
Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura, © Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

© Vlad Eftenie © Vlad Eftenie © Vlad Eftenie © Cosmin Dragomir

  • Team

    Daniel Nicolae Popescu, Irina Stinghe, Anca Drăgăniță, Andreea Stoenescu, Adela Voinea

  • Collaborators

    STRUCTURE engineering: Provisco, MEP engineering: Imep Systems, LIGHT STUDY: Luce Domotica, CONSTRUCTOR: Sevacon Impex, FURNITURE: Detail Design, LANDSCAPE: Emil’s Garden
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

Text description provided by the architects. The whole project was meant to provide an intimate environment in a densely populated area relying on energy and resource efficient eco-design. The five houses share a private road, a courtyard that is divided into smaller units, an indoor swimming pool and a wonderful SPA area. This creates a unique mix of public, semi-public and private spaces that beautifully enhance dwellers’ sense of community and closeness to nature.

Site Plan
Site Plan

We took great care to keep the same level of intimacy inside the houses and paid attention to the smallest details of decoration. We even used Romanian traditional motifs in the interior design and mixed up different patterns and materials to create stunning, balanced interiors.

© Vlad Eftenie
© Vlad Eftenie
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Vlad Eftenie
© Vlad Eftenie

In order to make our clients’ lives even more amazing, we positioned the houses according to cardinal directions. You can enjoy the sunrise while drinking your morning coffee in the living room and watch stunning sunsets right from your window when you get back to the bedroom in the evening.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Romania
Cite: "Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura" 06 Feb 2018. ArchDaily.

