Evening on the Hill / Fabrica de arhitectura

Team Daniel Nicolae Popescu, Irina Stinghe, Anca Drăgăniță, Andreea Stoenescu, Adela Voinea

Collaborators STRUCTURE engineering: Provisco, MEP engineering: Imep Systems, LIGHT STUDY: Luce Domotica, CONSTRUCTOR: Sevacon Impex, FURNITURE: Detail Design, LANDSCAPE: Emil’s Garden More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The whole project was meant to provide an intimate environment in a densely populated area relying on energy and resource efficient eco-design. The five houses share a private road, a courtyard that is divided into smaller units, an indoor swimming pool and a wonderful SPA area. This creates a unique mix of public, semi-public and private spaces that beautifully enhance dwellers’ sense of community and closeness to nature.

We took great care to keep the same level of intimacy inside the houses and paid attention to the smallest details of decoration. We even used Romanian traditional motifs in the interior design and mixed up different patterns and materials to create stunning, balanced interiors.

In order to make our clients’ lives even more amazing, we positioned the houses according to cardinal directions. You can enjoy the sunrise while drinking your morning coffee in the living room and watch stunning sunsets right from your window when you get back to the bedroom in the evening.