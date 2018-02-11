World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. WRarq
  6. 2016
  AG House / WRarq + Atelier de Luz

AG House / WRarq + Atelier de Luz

  • 09:00 - 11 February, 2018
AG House / WRarq + Atelier de Luz
AG House / WRarq + Atelier de Luz, © Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente

© Antonio Valiente © Antonio Valiente © Antonio Valiente © Antonio Valiente + 34

  • Architects

    Atelier de Luz, WRarq

  • Location

    Canela, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Adriane Wender

  • Design Team

    Adriane Wender, Miguel del Río Francos, Giovani Acevedo Alemán, Jacques Stiernet, Humberto Piccinini, Guilherme Silveira Cardoso.

  • Area

    683.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Antonio Valiente

  • Interior Design

    Lídia Maciel, Liliane Suso Ferreira

  • Technical manager

    Eduardo Heckmann Wender
© Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente

Text description provided by the architects. The AG house is located in a residential area at Sierra Gaucha, in the city of Canela, Rio Grande do Sul.  The topographic conditions of the plot locate the house on a three meters platform above the street level, with the northeast looking facade; fetching privileged views to the City Valley.

© Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente

The spaces seek to satisfy and make the most of the qualities of the place, within the amplitude and the continuity of the space demanded by the client. Thus, the program was arranged in a linear scheme.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente
First floor plan
First floor plan

Distributed in two levels, with the public areas in the ground floor, and the private areas in the upper level. The base of the residency is made up by an entrance hall, the TV room, a gym, the service area and the living-dinning room as the main space completely open towards the northeast, merging the garden through a porch.

© Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente

The private areas in the upper level are content by a single volume connected to the ground floor by two drills, one in the entrance hall and the other in the stairs, yielding continuity between the spaces of the living room and the private room, an space with views to preserved areas of Araucarias.

© Antonio Valiente
© Antonio Valiente

At last, but not least, the four suites were placed along the northeast looking facade, joined by a balcony through a subtraction in the volume that points out the views to the City Valley.

Cite: "AG House / WRarq + Atelier de Luz" 11 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888394/ag-house-wrarq-plus-atelier-de-luz/> ISSN 0719-8884

