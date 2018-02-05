World
Show Us Your Best Architectural Model Photos!

Show Us Your Best Architectural Model Photos!
Show Us Your Best Architectural Model Photos!, A model of Peter Zumthor's Saint Benedict Chapel, built for Kenneth Frampton's "Studies in Tectonic Culture" class at Columbia GSAPP and <a href='https://www.archdaily.com/805658/these-intricate-architectural-models-will-change-how-you-see-their-famous-full-size-counterparts'>photographed by James Ewing for the exhibition "Stagecraft: Models and Photos"</a>. Image © James Ewing, Courtesy Columbia GSAPP
A model of Peter Zumthor's Saint Benedict Chapel, built for Kenneth Frampton's "Studies in Tectonic Culture" class at Columbia GSAPP and photographed by James Ewing for the exhibition "Stagecraft: Models and Photos". Image © James Ewing, Courtesy Columbia GSAPP

For a lot of architects, models hold a special place in our hearts. Whereas a building can take years to construct and usually can't be drastically altered as it nears completion, a model provides architects with the immediacy and flexibility we crave as designers while also allowing us to feel like we're really making something—a feeling that digital modeling software can rarely provide.

Models have even played decisive roles in the careers of many world-famous architects. Peter Zumthor, for example, is known to prefer the tactility of models over other forms of representation, while early in his career Steven Holl gained recognition for his visionary "Bridge of Houses" proposal for the Highline in New York, presented through a series of provocative models. And, physical models have even been key in some of the great advancements of the profession: In the 1990s, Frank Gehry's pioneering work in digital design involved tracing the forms of his digital models into CATIA software, whereas Frei Otto's models using soap films from the 1960s were key in his research into tensile structures.

As a celebration of the importance of architectural models, we are inviting our readers to share their best work via the form below. The best submissions will be featured in an upcoming article!

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Show Us Your Best Architectural Model Photos!" 05 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888340/show-us-your-best-architectural-model-photos/> ISSN 0719-8884

