World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Winter Has Arrived at Finland's Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Hotel

Winter Has Arrived at Finland's Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Hotel

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Winter Has Arrived at Finland's Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Hotel
Save this picture!
Winter Has Arrived at Finland's Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Hotel, via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage

For all those Game of Thrones fans looking to go face to face with a White Walker (or snuggle up like Jon and Dany), here’s your chance: Lapland Hotels Snowvillage in northern Finland has opened its very own Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel, complete with ice-carvings of the show’s best settings and sigils.

via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage + 10

Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage

Located in the resort town Kittilä, 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of the Arctic Circle, the Snowvillage is constructed each year once temperatures reach below -10C in late October or early November. Featuring a hotel, restaurant, bar and chapel, all carved from ice, the Snowvillage is a verifiable winter wonderland, covering an area of 215,000 square feet (20,000 square meters).

For the 2017-2018 season, the hotel teamed up with HBO Nordic to create the Game of Thrones theme, bringing in ice sculptors from around the world to design and construct rooms based around the places and characters from the show, including Braavos’ Hall of Faces and a full-sized replica of the Iron Throne.

As temperatures can drop to -5C at night, each room is outfitted with thermal sleeping bags and warm beverages each morning.

Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
Save this picture!
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage
via Lapland Hotels Snowvillage

Learn more about the hotel, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Winter Has Arrived at Finland's Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Hotel" 02 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888325/winter-has-arrived-at-finlands-game-of-thrones-themed-ice-hotel/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »