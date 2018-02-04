World
The Minimalist 3D Wooden Maps Currently Crushing It on Kickstarter

The Minimalist 3D Wooden Maps Currently Crushing It on Kickstarter
The Minimalist 3D Wooden Maps Currently Crushing It on Kickstarter, Courtesy of CityWood
Courtesy of CityWood

There is something incredibly satisfying about 3D maps that make you want to follow the streets and rivers with your fingers, navigating your way through the urban landscape. Almost like contours, the CityWood’s minimalist maps are built up through plywood layers, laser cut with precision to one-hundredth of a millimeter and hand assembled for high-quality craftsmanship.

Courtesy of CityWood Courtesy of CityWood Courtesy of CityWood Courtesy of CityWood + 8

Courtesy of CityWood
Courtesy of CityWood

Each of the maps are unique from the variation in the grain of the wood that is attentively polished with sandpaper and finished with varnish for a smooth, durable surface. The final product is then protected within a wooden frame and plexiglass. The maps have been created to adorn every home and office, coming in a variety of sizes from 5”x7” for the desk, up to 36”x36” as a statement on any wall.

Courtesy of CityWood
Courtesy of CityWood

CityWood design each of their maps by converting the city data into separate layers of roads and water to be cut into the 3mm plywood sheets. Currently, CityWood has covered 65 cities from across the globe including America, Asia, Europe and Africa but hope to increase the number in their range as the product proves more and more popular.

Courtesy of CityWood
Courtesy of CityWood

Their Kickstarter campaign quickly reached its goal within only 11 hours of launching in January, as over 200 pledges were made for the beautifully crafted maps to become pieces of art in the home. There is still chance for you to get one of these gorgeous maps for yourself from $29 here before manufacturing commences next month on the cityscapes.

Courtesy of CityWood
Courtesy of CityWood
