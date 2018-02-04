Almost Cube House / L A N D

+ 39

Collaborator architect Javier Lorenzo

Specialists DICyP

Calculator Alberto Ramírez

Constructors Nicolás Recordon, Rodrigo Bustos

Materiality Eco Wall / Pinewood + SIP (Structural Insulated Panel More Specs Less Specs

Abstraction of the cube

The projected house is the result of an abstract deformation of a parallelepiped volume that contains a pavilion type plant. The volume and its spaces was designed focus on the section prioritizing the heights in the main spaces of the house. The deformed parallelepiped is completely structured in pinewood with a truss system that delineate the principal lines of the inside spaces reflected in the roof and the exterior façade.

Second skin

Almost Cube House recognizes the wind factor (in this case the south wind). The project does not seek to eliminate it but to diminish with a second skin of wood slat in three of its facades. This element configure an intermediate space that has continuous circulation towards other zones of the house. This circulation ends in the principal meeting zone where the fireplace and barbecue area are installed. The meeting room is oriented to the north, protected from the wind and optimizing the sunlight. It is covered -not totally- with a wooden skin (a fabric in pine impregnated of 2 x 6 to 15 cms of edge), that evidence the passage of day in a constant change of lights and shadows.

Shell

The shell or first skin seeks to provide comfort in a protected space, it is developed in SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) for floors, walls and roof, and thermopanel crystals.

Master plan

The house is located on a privileged western slope of the coastal mountain range in Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu (IV region), three hours from Santiago. The idea is to optimize the views of the sea, maximizing northern sunlight and protecting from the south wind.