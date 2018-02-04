World
  Almost Cube House / L A N D

Almost Cube House / L A N D

  13:00 - 4 February, 2018
Almost Cube House / L A N D
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

© Sergio Pirrone

  • Collaborator architect

    Javier Lorenzo

  • Specialists

    DICyP

  • Calculator

    Alberto Ramírez

  • Constructors

    Nicolás Recordon, Rodrigo Bustos

  • Materiality

    Eco Wall / Pinewood + SIP (Structural Insulated Panel
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Abstraction of the cube
The projected house is the result of an abstract deformation of a parallelepiped volume that contains a pavilion type plant. The volume and its spaces was designed focus on the section prioritizing the heights in the main spaces of the house. The deformed parallelepiped is completely structured in pinewood with a truss system that delineate the principal lines of the inside spaces reflected in the roof and the exterior façade.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Scheme
Scheme
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Second skin
Almost Cube House recognizes the wind factor (in this case the south wind). The project does not seek to eliminate it but to diminish with a second skin of wood slat in three of its facades. This element configure an intermediate space that has continuous circulation towards other zones of the house. This circulation ends in the principal meeting zone where the fireplace and barbecue area are installed. The meeting room is oriented to the north, protected from the wind and optimizing the sunlight. It is covered -not totally- with a wooden skin (a fabric in pine impregnated of 2 x 6 to 15 cms of edge), that evidence the passage of day in a constant change of lights and shadows.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Shell
The shell or first skin seeks to provide comfort in a protected space, it is developed in SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) for floors, walls and roof, and thermopanel crystals.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Plan
Plan
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Master plan
The house is located on a privileged western slope of the coastal mountain range in Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu (IV region), three hours from Santiago. The idea is to optimize the views of the sea, maximizing northern sunlight and protecting from the south wind.

Courtesy of L A N D
Courtesy of L A N D
