  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Antonio Altarriba Comes
  6. 2017
  7. House in La Cañada / Antonio Altarriba Comes

House in La Cañada / Antonio Altarriba Comes

  • 05:00 - 4 February, 2018
House in La Cañada / Antonio Altarriba Comes
House in La Cañada / Antonio Altarriba Comes, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 18

  • Collaborators

    Raimon Espasa, Rosa Lafuente, David López, Álvaro Mendez, Marta Ramón,,Jesús Sancho-Tello, Javier Córcoles
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a peaceful neighbourhood called La Cañada, Valencia. The plot is rectangular-shaped, placed in the corner of two main streets and with two boundary walls towards neighbours.

Section
Section

The main idea of the project is making up a building with two clearly distinct volumes, in shape and materials, which are related within themselves by emptying them as a sculpture, using patios and double heights.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The volume below, made by white mortar, is where the common elements of the house are placed. It is designed to be an intimate space for users, neglecting the high traffic road and taking advantage of the North-South orientation. However, the first floor is an irregular volume, made up in stone, that homes the main room and two single rooms.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Section
Section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Finally, the basement has a garage, a living room and an installation’s room.

The spatial relationship between the two volumes, thanks to the emptying of spaces and double heights, enables the connection at all times.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

This feature, added to the opening areas exterior-interior and orientation, had been the essential guide during the creation of this project.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
