All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Russia
  5. AB CHVOYA
  6. 2018
  Wooden Office / AB CHVOYA

Wooden Office / AB CHVOYA

  02:00 - 4 February, 2018
Wooden Office / AB CHVOYA
Wooden Office / AB CHVOYA, © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s wish was to move their rather big company, which had been occupying several offices in the downtown, into a single building in one of the city’s green outskirts. The plot for the new office building is located in Olgino, a low-density residential suburb of St. Petersburg with small two- or three-storeyed houses all around.

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The narrow flat site has its southern short side for a street frontage and is clearly visible from a railway line behind the street and a busy motorway behind the railway. The necessary offsets and height restrictions form the three-storeyed oblong volume of the building. Twelve rigid frames of engineered wood (12 by 12 meters each) compose its structural skeleton. The long lateral walls are clad with brick. The frontal facade is entirely glazed and in the evening it resembles a large showcase, which attracts an immediate attention to the building in the street panorama.

Sections
Sections

The 3,6 meters spacing of structural frames allows a flexible approach to layout. The southernmost unit is left empty to form a loggia. The main entrance is marked by a large vertical opening. All MEP ducts and pipes are part of the interior. All partitions are of glass except for small technical and service rooms.

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Russia
Cite: "Wooden Office / AB CHVOYA" 04 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888268/wooden-office-ab-chvoya/> ISSN 0719-8884

