  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Russia
  5. Art Gluck Design Group
  6. 2017
  7. Nevka / Art Gluck Design Group

Nevka / Art Gluck Design Group

  • 00:00 - 5 February, 2018
Nevka / Art Gluck Design Group
Nevka / Art Gluck Design Group, © Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov

Text description provided by the architects. The project represents a reconstruction of 19th-century cotton mill’s building. The first task to be undertaken in designing was finding a trade-off decision, taking into account historical features of the building and necessary functionality of contemporary business center. The project was implemented in 2017.

© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
Sections
Sections
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov

As a conceptual basis, the rhythm of weaving loom’s filaments was taken. Interiors of public spaces in the building have a dynamic composition of intersecting lines. Business center’s navigation and its corporate identity were also made in general style. Many pieces of furniture and illumination are made according to individual drafts. Multipurpose flat roofing represents a terrace, equipped with glass windshield. This was necessary due to the proximity of the building to a quay.

First Level Plan
First Level Plan

In addition to interior solutions in the building, an enhancement of adjacent area and façade lightening’s system was made. At the entrance, there is a small bicycle parking, while vehicle area is marked with lighter granite modules. Fence construction defends against traffic and road refuses with the aid of repeating lamellas, rotated at 45° angle. This provides a perfect area view without disturbing historical façade.

© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrencshikov
