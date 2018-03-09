World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. HYJA
  6. 2017
  7. Pedongkelan-YN House / HYJA

Pedongkelan-YN House / HYJA

  • 19:00 - 9 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pedongkelan-YN House / HYJA
Save this picture!
Pedongkelan-YN House / HYJA, © Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

© Ernest Theofilus © Ernest Theofilus © Ernest Theofilus © Ernest Theofilus + 28

  • Architects

    HYJA

  • Location

    West Jakarta, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Herry Jani

  • Area

    711.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a densely populated residential area. The House position is located in a corner and oriented to the west, so it is exposed to the sun in the afternoon. We respond with a secondary skin design to cover most faces of buildings that have large glass openings. The second skin is a sustainable wood grille, easy to care for and environmentally friendly, this lattice reduces the sun's rays in order not directly shine the inner space. we also design the second skin from the iron plate, so it does not impress the wood solely. This second skin gives the impression of shade through the shadow that arises.

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

Swimming pool in position on the side, so as not to take space from the building inside.The pool terrace is placed in the middle of the room so as to divide the inner space into 2. Fields in this area are given glass openings, so that visually all the rooms are still connected, and not seem narrow. The pool has a cooler temperature, we put the ceiling fan on the pool terrace to draw the wind from the temperature of the pool, and when the corridor door is open, it will feel cool breeze into the room and the air pressure changes.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Home theater space under the pool, made a glass openings for visual continuity of the building, and at the same time illuminate the room inside. The bedroom balcony floor features a hollow iron plate for continuous air continuity. This material reduces the impression of solid. The combination of wood, iron and stone walls gives the impression of a modern tropical house, as well as a blend of green landscape to reduce the massive impression on the overall shape of the building.

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Pedongkelan-YN House / HYJA" 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888261/pedongkelan-yn-house-hyja/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »