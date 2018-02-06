World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Thailand
  5. AOMO
  6. 2017
  7. TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO

TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO

  • 19:00 - 6 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO
Save this picture!
TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO, © Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

© Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol + 30

  • Architects

    AOMO

  • Location

    Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

  • Architects in Charge

    Sivichai Udomvoranun, Phudit Thirathanasombat, Anon Chitranukroh

  • Area

    3400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chaovarith Poonphol

  • Structural Engineer

    Trinondha Consultants Co., Ltd.

  • System Engineer

    EXM Consultant Co., Ltd.

  • Contractor

    B.C. Consultant Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    TAK Products & Services Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is remotely located in Nakorn Pathom province, out of nowhere, near the old office and warehouse. The company who is a leading band for laminated surfaces in Thailand, wants to expand their office and warehouse by 3-time the size of the existing warehouse. The site carefully selected on a newly constructed road, providing better access for container truck to get in and out.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

The program is composed of a sale office and warehouse areas which is also serving as delivery preparation and a pick-up spot for the customer. There are a large amount of factories and warehouses in the area, surrounded by undeveloped land using for agriculture.  

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

It is evitable to build large scale buildings in the surroundings and being unseen or disappeared. A very simple gable roof form of factory and rice barn around is introduced to the design. The East-facing front façade is needed to be protected and yet shall provide visibility of the sale office. A double skin layer is introduced by using perforated aluminum panels to protect the sunlight, to give shade and to let some daylight in with a visibility to look out without too much glare from the street. The façade is even cantilevered out to provide shading for the sale office below along with a catwalk around for window cleaning and services.  The density and sizes of the perforate panels are carefully selected with a few mock-up panels on the site with different color shades to match the corporate ID and surrounding.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

The aluminum panels are shifted vertically on the top and bottom panels to create another texture on the façade and to reduce the scale of the façade. The angles will also help the panel to cast shadow and reflect sunlight differently throughout the day. Landscape architect also plan for edible plants on the site for the workers to grow fruits and vegetables and bring home along with recreation spaces around the site.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Thailand
Cite: "TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO" 06 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888244/tak-sale-office-and-warehouses-aomo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »