TAK Sale Office & Warehouses / AOMO

Architects AOMO

Location Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

Architects in Charge Sivichai Udomvoranun, Phudit Thirathanasombat, Anon Chitranukroh

Area 3400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Chaovarith Poonphol

Structural Engineer Trinondha Consultants Co., Ltd.

System Engineer EXM Consultant Co., Ltd.

Contractor B.C. Consultant Co., Ltd.

Client TAK Products & Services Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is remotely located in Nakorn Pathom province, out of nowhere, near the old office and warehouse. The company who is a leading band for laminated surfaces in Thailand, wants to expand their office and warehouse by 3-time the size of the existing warehouse. The site carefully selected on a newly constructed road, providing better access for container truck to get in and out.

The program is composed of a sale office and warehouse areas which is also serving as delivery preparation and a pick-up spot for the customer. There are a large amount of factories and warehouses in the area, surrounded by undeveloped land using for agriculture.

It is evitable to build large scale buildings in the surroundings and being unseen or disappeared. A very simple gable roof form of factory and rice barn around is introduced to the design. The East-facing front façade is needed to be protected and yet shall provide visibility of the sale office. A double skin layer is introduced by using perforated aluminum panels to protect the sunlight, to give shade and to let some daylight in with a visibility to look out without too much glare from the street. The façade is even cantilevered out to provide shading for the sale office below along with a catwalk around for window cleaning and services. The density and sizes of the perforate panels are carefully selected with a few mock-up panels on the site with different color shades to match the corporate ID and surrounding.

The aluminum panels are shifted vertically on the top and bottom panels to create another texture on the façade and to reduce the scale of the façade. The angles will also help the panel to cast shadow and reflect sunlight differently throughout the day. Landscape architect also plan for edible plants on the site for the workers to grow fruits and vegetables and bring home along with recreation spaces around the site.