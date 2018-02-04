World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 11 Houses With Gorgeous Double-Height Spaces

11 Houses With Gorgeous Double-Height Spaces

11 Houses With Gorgeous Double-Height Spaces
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners
© Hiroyuki Oki © Rena Lorenz Cortesía de Seets + Spectacle © Ikuya Sasaki + 13

The private dwelling is a particularly favorable place in which to enjoy double-height spaces. This design strategy not only allows vertical spaces to be connected, but also enriches the functional and aesthetic possibilities of a building; often used in living rooms and kitchens, these spaces are designed to generate encounters between occupants. In this Photos of the Week selection, we present images by renowned photographers such as Kim ZwartsRena Lorenz, and Shigeo Ogawa

Amit Pasricha

The Mango House / Studio PKA

© Amit Pasricha
Hiroyuki Oki

S House / ALPES GDB

© Hiroyuki Oki
Ikuya Sasaki

Roof and Rectangular House / Jun Igarashi Architects

© Ikuya Sasaki
Seets + Spectacle

Olioli / Seets + Spectacle

Cortesía de Seets + Spectacle
Kim Zwarts

Valkenberg Estate / Ard de Vries Architecten

© Kim Zwarts
Luc Roymans

Town House in Antwerp / Sculp[IT]

© Luc Roymans
Peter Bennetts

Brick House / Andrew Burges Architects

© Peter Bennetts
Hiroyuki Oki

House in Chau Doc / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki
Rena Lorenz

House P / Yonder - Architektur Und Design

© Rena Lorenz
Shigeo Ogawa

House in Hoshigaoka / Shogo ARATANI Architect & Associates

© Shigeo Ogawa
Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners

Pit House / UID Architects

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "11 Houses With Gorgeous Double-Height Spaces" [11 Casas con los mejores espacios de doble altura] 04 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888220/11-houses-with-gorgeous-double-height-spaces/> ISSN 0719-8884

