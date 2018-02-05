ArchDaily X MINI Clubman Refurbishment Initiative

"The Greenest Building is the one that is already built." (Carl Elefante, FAIA)

The world’s urban population will double by 2050, and cities need to come up with sustainable ways to accommodate this mass movement. We often see projects being built as quickly as possible to support growth, but these buildings end up lacking character, and they make the city look altogether generic. A smarter and more sustainable solution is to increase the density of existing centers, as well as to recover existing structures through refurbishment and repurposing.

To turn what is old into something new is a challenging process. It requires a bold vision and a rigorous commitment to design.

To support this effort, we are pleased to announce our partnership with the MINI Clubman. MINI is a brand that values heritage and vision and the MINI Clubman, in particular, is quintessentially urban in nature. With its well-crafted, smartly-accented design and a refined versatility, it encapsulates the sort of urban projects we value, which is why we want to use our partnership to highlight such work.

This year, we will put special focus on our Refurbishment section. Here you will find exclusive content, including interviews with the architects behind successful refurbishment projects, and curated photo galleries. We will also launch the new Refurbishment Building of the Year Award.

Together, our strong global platform will create broad exposure for the architects and initiatives that are one step ahead. Our goal is to pave the way for new best practices in refurbishment around the world.