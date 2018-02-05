La Maison du Lac Brûlé / Jean-Yves Rouleau

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Laurentian Mountains, northwest of Montreal, the Lac Brulé House is built on a natural plateau surrounded by the forest. Several rambles were made in order to appreciate the 15 acres piece of land and allowed the choice of the ideal site, which is also the highest point of the property.

The Lac Brûlé House is designed for family and friends. It consists of two interconnected volumes forming a “T” shape. Each volume is covered by the material of local provenance, that distinguishes them from one another; wood planks left raw and enhanced by colored insertions for the first one and clear aluminum smooth paneling for the second. It combines a variety of color and texture that contribute to the particular “modénature” of the building.

The plan in “T” segregates the inner spaces and allows privacy for the occupants, who meet in central living rooms. Nevertheless, inner spaces are planned in order to enable a visual connection between floors, through the circulation ways: hall, stairs, and corridor.

The main wing, which has two floors, houses the bedrooms and the service rooms, while the second, under a unique but high ceiling, is occupied by the living rooms and master suite. Following the course of the sun, the openings are organized as such that the interiors are flooded with natural light. The wide windows are seen as landscape picture frames.