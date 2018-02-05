Ratchada 18 Residence / AOMO

+ 27

Architects AOMO

Location Huai Khwang, Thailand

Lead Architects Sivichai Udomvoranun, Tatiya Cheunpreecha, Ratchada Kijpan

Area 650.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Chaovarith Poonphol

Manufacturers

Landscape Architect Phannita Phanitpharadon

Structural Engineer Jedsada Adjung

System Engineer Turnkey all Co.,Ltd.

Contractor VMR Assosiates LP.

Text description provided by the architects. This private residence is an addition in the family property having an existing 1-strory house. The new house is placed to give each other enough privacy and flexibility to expand. The house is for a young newly-married couple in their late 20’s. Modern life style and social life of the owner is driving the functions and the architecture of the house.

This house layout is designed totally started from Feng Shui advices. Usually it would take away a lot of design ideas but we took it to our advantage to create something extraordinary. The house zoning is very simple to get natural light and ventilation along with the view of landscape around the house as much as possible. The house is elevated from the road about 1.5m, providing flexibility for mechanical systems underneath with enough crawling space for maintenance, and also allowing the air to flow underneath the house. The ventilation through the house both living spaces and space beneath provide comfort environment for the house.

This house is also an experiment of architectural expression through detailed design between anti-gravity and levitating concept. It is a juxtaposition concept that we would like to express to make the house more interesting. As a result of Feng Shui master advices, A 6.5m cantilevered roof (with gutters), detailed as thin as possible, is flying over to cover the entire main stairs as suggested by Feng Shui master, opposing to a large solid masonry box of master bedroom, levitating above a rock garden since we need to raise this section up from the rest of the house for Feng Shui reason.

With constrained budget, most of the house material is inexpensive and very simple such as cement board panel, painted wall, and polished concrete. The detail design is the integrity of the house with elaborated craftsmanship and thoughts, such as grooved PVC lines on masonry walls, alignments of materials or patterns used inside and outside. All the details and efforts make the house unique and powerful by its own.