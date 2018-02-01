2018 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2018 has been an unprecedented year for ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the global community of architects who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

By participating in the process, the ArchDaily community decides what it means to push architecture forward. So without further ado, these are the most inspiring building, according to ArchDaily readers.

HOUSES

Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without

MeMo House / BAM! arquitectura

Carroll House / LOT-EK

Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects

Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

HOUSING

Folie Divine / Farshid Moussavi Architecture

POP XYZ / Triptyque

Tudor Apartments / Urko Sanchez Architects

56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron

Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

HOSPITALITY

Ixi’im Restaurant / Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Central de Proyectos SCP

Oberholz Mountain Hut / Peter Pichler Architecture + Pavol Mikolajcak

The Wine Ayutthaya / Bangkok Project Studio

KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

JIKKA / Issei Suma

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects

Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

Lycee Schorge Secondary School / Kéré Architecture

OFFICES

NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados

GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO

RIJNSTRAAT 8 / Ellen van Loon / OMA

Bloomberg's European HQ / Foster + Partners

Shinsegae International / Olson Kundig

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE

Yojigen Poketto / elii

RÒMOLA / Andrés Jaque Architects

Together Hostel / Cao Pu Studio

Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll + STUDIOS Architecture

Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE

LEGO House / BIG

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE

Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV

Pedra Da Ra Lookout Point / Carlos Seoane

Israels Plads Square / COBE

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE

Rwanda Cricket Stadium / Light Earth Designs

Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects

Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang

Pärnu Stadium / Kamp Arhitektid

Municipal Gym of Salamanca / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE

Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA

Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Waterside Buddist Shrine / ARCHSTUDIO

Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE

Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

Abbey for the Production of Mustard, Pickles and Pickled Vegetables / Dhooge & Meganck Architecture

Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray

DESINO Eco Manufactory Office / Ho Khue Architects

The Victorian Desalination Project & Ecological Reserve / AIA Architectes + ASPECT Studios

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE

Psychiatric Center / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects, Galar, Vélaz

Maggie's Centre Barts / Steven Holl Architects

Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Maggie’s Oldham / dRMM

Urban Hospice / NORD Architects

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE

PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Apple Store Michigan Avenue, Chicago / Foster + Partners

Malmö Saluhall / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB

CityLife Shopping District / Zaha Hadid Architects

Common Ground / URBANTAINER

SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE

100 Classrooms for Refugee Children / Emergency Architecture & Human Rights

ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2016-17 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart

House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos

DD16 / BIO-architects

MINI LIVING - Breathe / SO-IL

BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS

Skovbakke School / CEBRA

CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

Kulm Eispavilion / Foster + Partners

Flagship Building / Geodesic Design

Canaletto Residential Tower / UNStudio

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Wednesday, February 7th at 10:00AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on February 8th, 2018.

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2018 Building of the Year Awards!