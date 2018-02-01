2018 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2018 has been an unprecedented year for ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.
But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the global community of architects who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.
By participating in the process, the ArchDaily community decides what it means to push architecture forward. So without further ado, these are the most inspiring building, according to ArchDaily readers.
HOUSES
Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without
MeMo House / BAM! arquitectura
Carroll House / LOT-EK
Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects
Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
HOUSING
Folie Divine / Farshid Moussavi Architecture
POP XYZ / Triptyque
Tudor Apartments / Urko Sanchez Architects
56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron
Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects
HOSPITALITY
Ixi’im Restaurant / Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Central de Proyectos SCP
Oberholz Mountain Hut / Peter Pichler Architecture + Pavol Mikolajcak
The Wine Ayutthaya / Bangkok Project Studio
KOI Cafe / Farming Architects
JIKKA / Issei Suma
EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects
Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus
Lycee Schorge Secondary School / Kéré Architecture
OFFICES
NASP Headquarters / Dal Pian Arquitetos Associados
GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO
RIJNSTRAAT 8 / Ellen van Loon / OMA
Bloomberg's European HQ / Foster + Partners
Shinsegae International / Olson Kundig
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE
Yojigen Poketto / elii
RÒMOLA / Andrés Jaque Architects
Together Hostel / Cao Pu Studio
Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll + STUDIOS Architecture
Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments
CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE
LEGO House / BIG
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio
Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos
Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute
Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE
Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects
SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV
Pedra Da Ra Lookout Point / Carlos Seoane
Israels Plads Square / COBE
SPORTS ARCHITECTURE
Rwanda Cricket Stadium / Light Earth Designs
Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects
Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang
Pärnu Stadium / Kamp Arhitektid
Municipal Gym of Salamanca / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE
Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio
Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA
Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Waterside Buddist Shrine / ARCHSTUDIO
Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten
INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE
Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos
Abbey for the Production of Mustard, Pickles and Pickled Vegetables / Dhooge & Meganck Architecture
Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray
DESINO Eco Manufactory Office / Ho Khue Architects
The Victorian Desalination Project & Ecological Reserve / AIA Architectes + ASPECT Studios
HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE
Psychiatric Center / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects, Galar, Vélaz
Maggie's Centre Barts / Steven Holl Architects
Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti
Maggie’s Oldham / dRMM
Urban Hospice / NORD Architects
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE
PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Apple Store Michigan Avenue, Chicago / Foster + Partners
Malmö Saluhall / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB
CityLife Shopping District / Zaha Hadid Architects
Common Ground / URBANTAINER
SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE
100 Classrooms for Refugee Children / Emergency Architecture & Human Rights
ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2016-17 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart
House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos
DD16 / BIO-architects
MINI LIVING - Breathe / SO-IL
BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS
Skovbakke School / CEBRA
CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra
Kulm Eispavilion / Foster + Partners
Flagship Building / Geodesic Design
Canaletto Residential Tower / UNStudio
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Wednesday, February 7th at 10:00AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on February 8th, 2018.
Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2018 Building of the Year Awards!