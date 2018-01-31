World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. JIAKUN Architects Selected to Design First Foreign Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in Beijing

JIAKUN Architects Selected to Design First Foreign Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in Beijing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
JIAKUN Architects Selected to Design First Foreign Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in Beijing
Save this picture!
JIAKUN Architects Selected to Design First Foreign Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in Beijing, Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects

The Serpentine Galleries has announced the expansion of their popular summer pavilion program, collaborating with Beijing’s WF Central to commission the inaugural Serpentine Pavilion Beijing. The first Serpentine Pavilion to be built outside of the Galleries’ Kensington Gardens home in London, the Beijing Pavilion will be located just 600 meters away from the historic Forbidden City in the Dongcheng District, where it will host a program of cultural activities and events.

The inaugural pavilion has been designed by emerging Chinese studio JIAKUN Architects, led by architect Liu Jiakun. Drawing both from the historical and social of Beijing and from the storied 17-year history of the Serpentine Pavilion commission, the design features an arched form that balances forces of tensions and compression.

Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects + 5

Save this picture!
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Save this picture!
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects

“JIAKUN Architects’ Serpentine Pavilion Beijing takes inspiration from Confucianism with an architecture that is a physical representation of the traditional pursuit of Junzi,” explains the Serpentine Pavilion in a press release. “The design is characterised by a the figure of the Archer, in the form of a curved cantilever beam that incorporates the forces of elasticity through cables stretched between steel plates. Although modern architecture in Beijing has developed a series of powerful techniques to fight the external forces of fierce winds and unpredictable earthquakes, the Pavilion’s integral structures aims – like the Tai Chi Master – to conquer the harness of those forces with softness.”

Save this picture!
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Save this picture!
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects
Render of the Serpentine Pavilion Beijing 2018, Design by Jiakun Architects. Image © JIAKUN Architects

JIAKUN Architects’ design was chosen by an 8-person selection committee that included:

  • Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries
  • Yana Peel, CEO of the Serpentine Galleries
  • Sir David Adjaye, trustee of the Serpentine Galleries and founder of Adjaye Associates
  • David Glover, CEO of Intelligent Engineering and technical advisor to the Serpentine Pavilion Commission
  • Raymond Chow and James Robinson, executive directors of Hongkong Land
  • Wang Jianwei, artist
  • Philip Dodd, director of Made in China

The inaugural Serpentine Pavilion Beijing will launch in May 2018 and will remain on display at WF Central for six months.

News via Serpentine Galleries

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "JIAKUN Architects Selected to Design First Foreign Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in Beijing" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888170/jiakun-architects-selected-to-design-first-foreign-serpentine-gallery-pavilion-in-beijing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »