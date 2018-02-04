Szuflandia Apartments / Brandys Design + Modern House

+ 33

Architects Brandys Design, Modern House

Location 43-460 Wisła, Poland

Architects in Charge Łukasz Brandys, Tomasz Złoczowski, Sławomir Sobeczko, Joanna Brandys

Other Participants szuflandia.wisla.pl

Area 128.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tomasz Zakrzewski

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The apartments are located on the slope of Mount Kiczera. They are surrounded on three sides by the beautiful Beskidy forests and mountain stream. The distance from the center of Wisła is about 4 km. The solid of the apartments is made exclusively of wood, we also tried to decorate the interiors very naturally. Therefore, wood, natural materials and delicate fabrics prevail in them. Each apartment has huge windows, from which there are wonderful views. In addition, most of the apartments have spacious holiday terraces. The area of ​​the apartments is quite extensive and although much work has been done to give it its present shape, natural materials also dominate. The paths were made of stone slabs and the stairs were made of giant rock blocks.