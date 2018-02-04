World
Szuflandia Apartments / Brandys Design + Modern House

  • 09:00 - 4 February, 2018
Szuflandia Apartments / Brandys Design + Modern House
Szuflandia Apartments / Brandys Design + Modern House, © Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

© Tomasz Zakrzewski

  • Architects

    Brandys Design, Modern House

  • Location

    43-460 Wisła, Poland

  • Architects in Charge

    Łukasz Brandys, Tomasz Złoczowski, Sławomir Sobeczko, Joanna Brandys

  • Other Participants

    szuflandia.wisla.pl

  • Area

    128.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The apartments are located on the slope of Mount Kiczera. They are surrounded on three sides by the beautiful Beskidy forests and mountain stream. The distance from the center of Wisła is about 4 km. The solid of the apartments is made exclusively of wood, we also tried to decorate the interiors very naturally. Therefore, wood, natural materials and delicate fabrics prevail in them. Each apartment has huge windows, from which there are wonderful views. In addition, most of the apartments have spacious holiday terraces. The area of ​​the apartments is quite extensive and although much work has been done to give it its present shape, natural materials also dominate. The paths were made of stone slabs and the stairs were made of giant rock blocks.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Section
Section
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
