  This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office

This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office

This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office
This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The iD Town in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, is a project with many charms. The building itself has a distinctive history: in its prime, it used to be the Honghua Dyeing factory, but then was abandoned. Topographically, too, this building occupies a unique place, perched on a hilltop and surrounded by the mountains and the coast of the Southern Chinese Sea. 

With minimal interventions, O-OFFICE architects have managed to refurbish this 8-hectare factory in Shenzhen into a thriving cultural and community center. The original ground floor was converted to form a large open concrete pavilion. What was once a workshop for purifying rough cloth was turned into a reception center – the Z gallery – with 7 individual artist studios, exhibition and meeting rooms and a café. Rotating wall-doors and sliding glass doors help the gallery take on different expressions during different events or in different seasons.

Even the old dormitory building was transformed into modern living units by making small adaptations in the existing framework and providing contemporary living facilities.

By being considerate of the spatial history of the building and combining it with modern demands of use, O-OFFICE architects have created a dynamic center where people can live, work and play.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office" 28 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888146/id-town-by-o-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

