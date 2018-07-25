World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ukraine
  5. 33bY Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Rock House / 33bY Architecture

Rock House / 33bY Architecture

  • 00:00 - 25 July, 2018
Rock House / 33bY Architecture
Rock House / 33bY Architecture, © Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

© Oleg Stelmah

  • Architects

    33bY Architecture

  • Location

    , Ukraine

  • Lead Architects

    Ivan Yunakov, Yaroslav Katrich, Anna Makuha, Victor Zagorodniu

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

Text description provided by the architects. House designs are ready for a young family. The house was conceived as a suburban housing with modern planning solutions and a high degree of comfort, stylized classic volume.

© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

The first floor bears a social function that large double-height living room, oriented glazing on the East and West that allows tenants to be present in all phases of the day.

© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

Spacious living room consists four main flows from one to the other zones: kitchen, dining room and fireplace room and leisure area. All rooms have a terrace that is close to nature.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

About this office
33bY Architecture
Office

Cite: "Rock House / 33bY Architecture" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888121/rock-house-33by-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

