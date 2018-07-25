Rock House / 33bY Architecture

-
Architects
Location, Ukraine
Lead ArchitectsIvan Yunakov, Yaroslav Katrich, Anna Makuha, Victor Zagorodniu
Area400.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. House designs are ready for a young family. The house was conceived as a suburban housing with modern planning solutions and a high degree of comfort, stylized classic volume.
The first floor bears a social function that large double-height living room, oriented glazing on the East and West that allows tenants to be present in all phases of the day.
Spacious living room consists four main flows from one to the other zones: kitchen, dining room and fireplace room and leisure area. All rooms have a terrace that is close to nature.