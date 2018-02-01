Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects

+ 16

Architects Trahan Architects

Location 2040 Iowa St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, United States

Lead Architects Victor F. “Trey” Trahan, III, FAIA

Team Brad McWhirter, AIA, Mark Hash, Ben Rath, Michael McCune, Kim Nguyen, AIA, Sarah Cancienne

Area 4000.0 ft2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Timothy Hursley

Landscape Architecture Reed Hilderbrand

MEP Engineering AST Engineers

Civil Engineering ABMB Engineers

Structural Engineering McLaren Engineering Group

Cultural Planner Lord Cultural Resources

General Contractor Omega General Contractors More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on high ground adjacent to the Mississippi River, Magnolia Mound was a working plantation established in 1791. Today, Magnolia Mound’s mission is to illustrate and interpret the French Creole lifestyle through educational programs, workshops, lectures, festivals and other special events. The design intent of the project is to emphasize the importance of site and topography as it relates to Magnolia Mound.

Save this picture! Section and Ground Floor Plan

The minimal intervention seeks to elevate the existing historic buildings and site by establishing a clear threshold for visitors as they circulate around the base of the mound. As one transitions through the new visitor center and ascends to the top of the mound, the building merges with the landscape to become unobtrusive and imperceptible. The top of the new structure aligns with the elevation of the high ground of the mound, establishing a datum which links old and new architecture on site.

Translucent channel glass was selected to subtly obscure occupants within and around the new building like an impressionist painting – blurring the distinction between new and old, building and landscape. The museum display cases were designed as a complementary element to the new architectural intervention. Inspired by the work of Donald Judd and Sol Lewitt, these solid aluminum fixtures attempt to bridge between sculpture, furniture, and architecture; providing storage space, display opportunities, and point of sale.