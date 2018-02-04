Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor announced the World’s Top Destinations “on the rise” according to the 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards. According to TripAdvisor, the winning cities are based on millions of comments posted on the site each year. They also look for cities with an increase in search traffic and user interest to make reservations.

This years list includes ten cities. Keep reading to find out which ten cities were chosen by TripAdvisor world travelers:

1. Ishigaki, Japan

2. Kapaa, Hawaii

3. Nairobi, Kenya

4. Halifax, Nova Scotia

5. Gdansk, Poland

6. San Jose, Costa Rica

7. Riga, Latvia

8. Rovinj, Croatia

9. Nerja, Spain

10. Casablanca, Morocco