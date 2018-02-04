World
Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor

Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor
Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor, © <a href='https://pixabay.com/en/coral-reefs-island-ishigaki-island-1381740/'> Pixabay user auntmasako </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en'>CC0</a>
© Pixabay user auntmasako licensed under CC0

TripAdvisor announced the World’s Top Destinations “on the rise” according to the 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards. According to TripAdvisor, the winning cities are based on millions of comments posted on the site each year. They also look for cities with an increase in search traffic and user interest to make reservations. 

This years list includes ten cities. Keep reading to find out which ten cities were chosen by TripAdvisor world travelers:

1. Ishigaki, Japan

© <a href='https://pixabay.com/en/ishigaki-island-church-wedding-1398578/'> Pixabay user auntmasako </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en'>CC0</a>
© Pixabay user auntmasako licensed under CC0

2. Kapaa, Hawaii

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/boblinsdell/16714377519'>Flickr user Robert Linsdell </a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC by 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Robert Linsdell licensed under CC by 2.0

3. Nairobi, Kenya

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ninara/16703357583'>Flickr user Ninara</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC by 2.0</a>
© Flickr user Ninara licensed under CC by 2.0

4. Halifax, Nova Scotia

© Omaar Gandhi
© Omaar Gandhi

5. Gdansk, Poland

© Matteo Piazza
© Matteo Piazza

6. San Jose, Costa Rica

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

7. Riga, Latvia

© PLH Arkitekter
© PLH Arkitekter

8. Rovinj, Croatia

© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

9. Nerja, Spain

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

10. Casablanca, Morocco

© Didier Boy de La Tour
© Didier Boy de La Tour
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor" 04 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888118/top-global-destinations-on-the-rise-according-to-tripadvisor/> ISSN 0719-8884

