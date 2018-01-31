World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. United States
  5. SCHAUM/SHIEH
  6. 2018
  White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH

White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH

  15:00 - 31 January, 2018
White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH
White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH, © Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

© Peter Molick

  • Architects

    SCHAUM/SHIEH

  • Location

    Houston, TX, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Troy Schaum, Rosalyne Shieh

  • Interior Designer

    Gin Design Group – Gin Braverman

  • Area

    55000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Peter Molick

  • Structural Engineers

    Athos Engineering (Lawn Stage) - Steve Wilkerson

  • MEP Engineer

    KCI Technologies

  • Civil Engineer

    5 Engineering – Rodrigo Guadarma

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Jaffe Holden and SRL International

  • Stage/Production Designer

    Generations AV - Tim Nowicke

  • Lighting Designer

    Lighting Associates Inc. – Dustin Graper
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Text description provided by the architects. SCHAUM/SHIEH, Houston and New York based architects, have designed a dynamic cluster of music venues in Houston consisting of The White Oak Music Hall, The Lawn, and Raven Tower Pavilion. The project is a seven acre assemblage of new and adapted buildings, open-air structures, landscaped areas, and paved and decked surfaces along the Little White Oak Bayou. Pieced together from one large main site and a collection of smaller lots, the project is a unique example of urban infill, feathered into the fabric of the neighborhood on both sides of the bayou floodway and offering views of the Houston skyline. Owned and operated by a diverse and local group of live music fans and professionals, the venues offer a new state-of-the-art, transit ­oriented cultural hub for the Near Northside neighborhood and for the city.  

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

White Oak Music Hall (WOMH) is the anchor of the project. Completed in 2017, the building houses two performance halls: WOMH Downstairs and WOMH Upstairs. With a 1200­person capacity, WOMH Downstairs is the main hall and the heart of the building, containing two levels lined with cedar slats that are spaced to acoustically tune the room and provide pockets for ambient lighting. WOMH Upstairs' 200­person capacity provides a more intimate setting for up-and-coming acts. Windows behind the stage allow audience members to peek at the skyline while watching a show. Throughout the building, the material palette is matter-of-fact and elemental: steel bar, concrete bar, wood bar. The aesthetic is deliberately direct: the circulation is painted in immersive bright colors that pop in contrast to the dark performance and tech rooms and mark the different zones of the building. Like the industrial buildings that have traditionally housed rock and roll venues, the building is built for vigorous use; the materials selected and detailed to sturdily meet and wear with the rough handling expected.

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

The White Oak Lawn is a 3,800 capacity amphitheater that was sculpted to frame the landscape around the bayou and the skyline. Prevailing winds keep concertgoers cool even on hot summer nights. Balconies and a roof deck add a vertical orientation to the venue, and support an intimate audience experience.

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Lastly, an existing metal warehouse and unique landmark steel tower were converted into the Raven Tower Pavilion, slated to re­open as a bar and small performance space in late February / early March 2018. Large arched openings were surgically sliced into the steel building to open it to natural ventilation and views. The existing 20­ton steel crane became the proscenium to a small performance area. A decked patio along the bayou conceals a water detention pond, extending and integrating the performance space back into the laid­back landscape.

First floor plan
First floor plan
© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick
Section
Section

Architect Troy Schaum elaborated on the new venues: "We designed the performance spaces to be tough in character and a little compressed in proportion. The rawness of the materials invites people to touch, to kick, and rub up against them. They are meant to used and to wear their use over time.” The architects emphasized the nesting scales within the project, from the intimacy of WOMH Upstairs to the modest grandeur of WOMH Downstairs, the main hall, culminating in The Lawn as an outdoor, urban living room for the city.

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Of the amphitheater, architect Rosalyne Shieh said: “When The Lawn is teeming during an outdoor show, the gray form of the Main Venue emerges from the banks of the bayou, hulking behind the crowd like a geologic object, facing, across the distance, the skyline of downtown Houston.”

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Beyond contributing to the cultural life of Houston in an exceptional way, this cluster of venues keys into the expanded light rail at Quitman Street as well as the latest extension of the Houston Bayou Hike and Bike trail network. In a city defined by automobiles, White Oak Music Hall builds upon and encourages the use of public transit and bicycles.

