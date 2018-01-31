World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Youth Center
  4. Brazil
  5. Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. JAMDS Social Project / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

JAMDS Social Project / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 31 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
JAMDS Social Project / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Save this picture!
JAMDS Social Project / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura, © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura + 15

  • Architects

    Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

  • Location

    Paciência, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Authors

    João Duayer, Thiago Tavares

  • Design Team

    Fred Gomes, Diego Curcio, Nathalie Ventura, Júlia Triches, Duda Munhoz

  • Area

    1430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Text description provided by the architects. The JAMDS Social Project welcomes more than 50 children and teenagers with different types of disabilities, making a difference through education and sports. This project was developed in a humble house, but with the donation of a new area in the neighborhood of Paciência, Rio de Janeiro, it was expanded and today it has become a reference center in the region.

Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Upon using containers, a fluid space with natural ventilation was developed. They were arranged so as to create a circulation axis between them, covered by a fiber-cement roof, which protects from rain and sun.

Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

The program required dance hall and Jiu-Jitsu, computer room, classrooms, room for psychologists and director, as well as a shared kitchen and accessible bathroom. The container modules were adapted to the needs of each space. A geometric pattern with blue, orange and white, next to the wooden floor and the white cover, ensured the unity of the blocks.

Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

The area with quite extensive space provided room for a soccer field.  Playground and vegetable garden were implanted in the external area. Grass was chosen throughout the area to mitigate the heat and allow greater soil permeability. It was a work of low environmental impact, low garbage generation and fast execution. Photovoltaic panels were installed, producing about 70% of electricity consumption.

Save this picture!
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning youth center Educational Architecture Brazil
Cite: "JAMDS Social Project / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888107/jamds-social-project-tavares-duayer-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »