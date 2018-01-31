World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Niall McLaughlin Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects

  • 09:00 - 31 January, 2018
Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects, © Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

© Nick Kane © Nick Kane © Nick Kane © Nick Kane + 47

  • Structural engineer

    Price and Myers

  • M&E consultant

    King Shaw Associates

  • Quantity surveyor cost consultant

    Gardiner and Theobald

  • Other specialist consultants

    Gillieron Scott – acoustics, Szerelmey – stonework, Wallingford Hydro Solutions – lake, Simon Bagnall – landscape, David Colwell - seating

  • CDM coordinator

    Gardiner and Theobald

  • Approved building inspector

    Aedis Group

  • Main contractor

    Beard Construction

  • Client

    Worcester College, Oxford
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

Text description provided by the architects. The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre is a new building housing a large lecture theatre, a student learning space, seminar rooms and a dance studio. The project is not simply the provision of new facilities, but also the development and enhancement of the setting of this significant part of the College site. Whilst the relationship between the new buildings and the listed parkland is important, it is only one part of a complex arrangement. 

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

The building has been designed as a theatre in a garden. It is raised on a podium. A curved stone auditorium opens directly onto an oak-ceilinged foyer that extends out to pergolas and terraces overlooking the cricket pitch. The theatre is framed by a high stone screen that rises to allow clerestory light into the space. It is surmounted by a pleated ceiling sweeping down to the stage. It can operate either as a fully enclosed, darkened environment or as a bright day lit space surrounded by gardens on all sides. The dance studio stands at the end of a long serpentine lake that connects it back to the ancient heart of the College.

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane
Section 01
Section 01
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane
Section 02
Section 02
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

As you arrive through the gatehouse from Worcester Place, you are presented with a new open court that frames a view out over the lake to parkland. We use this square to connect MJP's superb Welcome Building to our new proposal and to link them both to the surroundings courts and gardens.

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane
