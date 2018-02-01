21 Winning Ideas Revealed to Participate in Future Architecture 2018

The members of Future Architecture have selected 21 ideas out of more than 200 submissions in this year's open call for ideas. The winners will be invited to the two days Matchmaking Conference in February at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) located in Ljubljana, where they will present their submissions and earn a chance to participate in the conference’s series of events.
Check out the list of winners and their proposals after the break.
The top 21 submissions, in no particular order, are:
- Daniela Patti and Levente Polyak (Italy) with = Funding the Cooperative City
- Cartha (Elena Chiavi, Pablo Garrido i Arnaiz, Francisco Moura Veiga, Francisco Ramos, Rubén Valdez) (Switzerland) with CARTHA
- Maksym Rokmaniko, Francesco Sebregondi, Enrico Zago, Melissa Frost (The Netherlands) with DOMA
- Julian Jauk (Austria) with A Living Piece of Architecture
- TAB collective (Austria) with Architecture vs. Politics
- Jason Hilgefort (The Netherlands) with Institute for Autonomous Urbanism
- Skrei (Francisco Fonseca, Pedro Jervell) (Portugal) with Air Revert
- Martin Pohl with: Konrad Angermüller, Mathias Schmitt & Michael Ott and Michael Kraus (Germany) with The Political Church
- Tania Tovar Torres (Mexico) with In Articulo Mortis
- RESOLVE (Akil Scafe-Smith, Gameli Ladzekpo, Seth Scafe-Smith, Vishnu Jayarajan) (United Kingdom) with If These Walls Could Talk
- Bartlebooth (Antonio Giráldez, Begoña Hermida, Pablo Ibáñez and Tarsila Sánchez) (Spain) with Bartlebooth
- Eventually Made (Sebastian Bernardy and Vincent Meyer Madaus) (The Netherlands) with Open House
- Guillaume de Morsier, Valentin Kunik, Ibai Rigby (Switzerland) with Parallel Sprawl
- Miruna Dunu (The Netherlands) with Coastland
- Maite Borjabad (USA) with Scenographies of Power
- fala atelier (Portugal) with The School of Tourism
- Babau Bureau (Marco Ballarin, Elisa Brusegan, Stefano Tornieri, Massimo Triches) (Italy) with Anatomia Loci
