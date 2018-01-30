Álvaro Siza's Full Personal Archive Released for Free Online Browsing

Save this picture! Fundação Iberê Camargo, Porto Alegre, Brazil. Image © Flickr user bauhausler. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

A’s extensive personal archive of built and unbuilt projects is going online with free access, thanks to the collaboration between three institutions – the Serralves Foundation in Oporto, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon and the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) in Montreal.

Siza donated his archive to the three institutions in 2014, and after three years of archival work, the first batch of entries are set for public viewing.

The complete archive contains more than 60,000 drawings, 500 models, 282 sketchbooks and a large record of digital material illustrating built and unbuilt houses, museums, cultural centers, universities, city master plans and more from sites across the world.

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Serralves Foundation will house Siza’s projects in Portugal dating from 1958 to 2006, while the CCA will manage international projects and all projects from 2006 and into the future.

As of February 2018, the first archival descriptions will become available online in the search engines of the CCA, the Serralves Foundation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, including early projects from the 1950s and 1960s, in addition to projects for the IBA competition of Berlin and urban renewal projects in The Hague from the 1980s.

Other projects include Bonjour Tristesse; Punt en Komma; the Boa Nova Tea House and Restaurant; the Swimming Pool at Leça de Palmeira; the Borges & Irmão Bank; the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Porto (FAUP); the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art; the António Carlos Siza house; and the renovation of the Caretaker’s house - Vieira de Castro house.

News via CCA.