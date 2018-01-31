Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses

How much do you wish you knew about carpentry, solar energy or masonry? Leonardo Da Vinci said, "the noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding." Those who are open to learning and expanding their horizons are more likely improve their approach to design. If you've always wanted to understand more about construction processes, structures or materials, this list of online courses is for you.
We scoured MOOC platforms and databases to highlight a series of online courses related to construction and building materials. Many of the courses are permanently available and can be taken immediately; we've also provided information so that you may contact the universities or instructors to inquire about start dates, certificates, costs, course language and other relevant details.
Materials Science: 10 Things Every Engineer Should Know
Created by: University of California, Davis
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Material Science - Mechanical Properties - Engineering
Solar Energy
Created by: DelftX
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Energy Efficiency - Design of a Complete Photovoltaic System
Mechanics of Deformable Structures: Part 1
Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Deformable Structures - Assemblages of Interconnected Structural Elements
Structural Materials: Selection and Economics
Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Material Selection - Cost and Properties of Structural Materials
Understanding Superstructures
Created by: University of Liverpool
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Different Types of Structures - Loads, Forces and Stresses - Biological Materials
Structures 2
Created by: Universidad de Michigan
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Resistance and Elasticity of Materials - Application and Behavior in Different Structures - Load Calculation
Introduction to Masonry
Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Brickwork - Tools and Equipment Used - Drawing and Math Skills Related to Masonry
Tiny House Design Part 2: Construction
Created by: Macy Miller
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Tiny House Construction - Floor, Roof and Ceiling Systems - Which Tools to Use
Diploma in Carpentry Studies
Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Introduction to Carpentry - Introduction to Construction Methods - Introduction to Formwork
Diploma in Electrical Studies
Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Introduction to Electric Systems - Electric Wiring - Electrical Drawing and Test Systems
The Engineering of Structures Around Us
Created by: DarmouthX
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Design and Construction of Structural Prototypes - Structural Elements, Forms, and Systems - Loads and Forces - Engineering
Reinforced Concrete I: Essentials and Derivations
Created by: Hamid Sami El Darwich
Language: English
What you'll learn about: The Philosophy of Dimensioning Reinforced Concrete Elements - Safety Factors Used in Design
Mechanical Behavior of Materials, Part 1: Linear Elastic Behavior
Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Behavior of linear elastic materials - How to Solve Mechanics Problems Relating to Stress, Strain, and Strain Energy
Introduction to Sustainable Construction
Created by: Universidad de Cantabria
Language: English, Spanish
What you'll learn about: Efficient Energy - Sustainable Materials - Urban Rehabilitation
Curves in Engineering and Architecture
Created by: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Language: Spanish, English
What you'll learn about: Curvilinear Construction and Architecture - Engineering - Technology - Industrial Design - Road Traffic Safety
Cómo Autoconstruir tu Vivienda (How To Build Your Own House)
Created by: Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Language: Spanish, English
What you'll learn about: Site Preparation - Foundation - Walls
