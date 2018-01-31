World
  Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses

Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses

Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses
© ArchDaily | José Tomás Franco
© ArchDaily | José Tomás Franco

How much do you wish you knew about carpentry, solar energy or masonry? Leonardo Da Vinci said, "the noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding." Those who are open to learning and expanding their horizons are more likely improve their approach to design. If you've always wanted to understand more about construction processes, structures or materials, this list of online courses is for you. 

We scoured MOOC platforms and databases to highlight a series of online courses related to construction and building materials.  Many of the courses are permanently available and can be taken immediately; we've also provided information so that you may contact the universities or instructors to inquire about start dates, certificates, costs, course language and other relevant details.

Materials Science: 10 Things Every Engineer Should Know

Created by: University of California, Davis
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Material Science - Mechanical Properties - Engineering 

Solar Energy

Created by: DelftX
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Energy Efficiency - Design of a Complete Photovoltaic System 

Mechanics of Deformable Structures: Part 1

Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Deformable Structures - Assemblages of Interconnected Structural Elements 

Structural Materials: Selection and Economics

Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Material Selection - Cost and Properties of Structural Materials

Understanding Superstructures

Created by: University of Liverpool
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Different Types of Structures - Loads, Forces and Stresses - Biological Materials

Structures 2

Created by: Universidad de Michigan
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Resistance and Elasticity of Materials - Application and Behavior in Different Structures - Load Calculation

Introduction to Masonry

Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Brickwork - Tools and Equipment Used - Drawing and Math Skills Related to Masonry 

Tiny House Design Part 2: Construction

Created by: Macy Miller
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Tiny House Construction - Floor, Roof and Ceiling Systems - Which Tools to Use  

Diploma in Carpentry Studies

Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Introduction to Carpentry - Introduction to Construction Methods - Introduction to Formwork

Diploma in Electrical Studies

Created by: US AID
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Introduction to Electric Systems -  Electric Wiring - Electrical Drawing and Test Systems 

The Engineering of Structures Around Us

Created by: DarmouthX
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Design and Construction of Structural Prototypes - Structural Elements, Forms, and Systems  - Loads and Forces - Engineering

Reinforced Concrete I: Essentials and Derivations

Created by: Hamid Sami El Darwich
Language: English
What you'll learn about: The Philosophy of Dimensioning Reinforced Concrete Elements - Safety Factors Used in Design

Mechanical Behavior of Materials, Part 1: Linear Elastic Behavior

Created by: MITx
Language: English
What you'll learn about: Behavior of linear elastic materials - How to Solve Mechanics Problems Relating to Stress, Strain, and Strain Energy

Introduction to Sustainable Construction

Created by: Universidad de Cantabria
Language: English, Spanish
What you'll learn about: Efficient Energy - Sustainable Materials - Urban Rehabilitation

Curves in Engineering and Architecture

Created by: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Language: Spanish, English
What you'll learn about: Curvilinear Construction and Architecture - Engineering - Technology - Industrial Design  - Road Traffic Safety

Cómo Autoconstruir tu Vivienda (How To Build Your Own House)

Created by: Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Language: Spanish, English
What you'll learn about: Site Preparation - Foundation - Walls

Go to ArchDaily en Español for a list of courses offered in Spanish only.

News Articles
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.
