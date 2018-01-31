Deepen Your Understanding of Construction and Materials With These Online Courses

How much do you wish you knew about carpentry, solar energy or masonry? Leonardo Da Vinci said, "the noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding." Those who are open to learning and expanding their horizons are more likely improve their approach to design. If you've always wanted to understand more about construction processes, structures or materials, this list of online courses is for you.

We scoured MOOC platforms and databases to highlight a series of online courses related to construction and building materials. Many of the courses are permanently available and can be taken immediately; we've also provided information so that you may contact the universities or instructors to inquire about start dates, certificates, costs, course language and other relevant details.

Created by: University of California, Davis

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Material Science - Mechanical Properties - Engineering

Created by: DelftX

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Energy Efficiency - Design of a Complete Photovoltaic System

Created by: MITx

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Deformable Structures - Assemblages of Interconnected Structural Elements

Created by: MITx

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Material Selection - Cost and Properties of Structural Materials

Created by: University of Liverpool

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Different Types of Structures - Loads, Forces and Stresses - Biological Materials

Created by: Universidad de Michigan

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Resistance and Elasticity of Materials - Application and Behavior in Different Structures - Load Calculation

Created by: US AID

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Brickwork - Tools and Equipment Used - Drawing and Math Skills Related to Masonry

Created by: Macy Miller

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Tiny House Construction - Floor, Roof and Ceiling Systems - Which Tools to Use

Created by: US AID

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Introduction to Carpentry - Introduction to Construction Methods - Introduction to Formwork

Created by: US AID

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Introduction to Electric Systems - Electric Wiring - Electrical Drawing and Test Systems

Created by: DarmouthX

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Design and Construction of Structural Prototypes - Structural Elements, Forms, and Systems - Loads and Forces - Engineering

Created by: Hamid Sami El Darwich

Language: English

What you'll learn about: The Philosophy of Dimensioning Reinforced Concrete Elements - Safety Factors Used in Design

Created by: MITx

Language: English

What you'll learn about: Behavior of linear elastic materials - How to Solve Mechanics Problems Relating to Stress, Strain, and Strain Energy

Created by: Universidad de Cantabria

Language: English, Spanish

What you'll learn about: Efficient Energy - Sustainable Materials - Urban Rehabilitation

Created by: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

Language: Spanish, English

What you'll learn about: Curvilinear Construction and Architecture - Engineering - Technology - Industrial Design - Road Traffic Safety

Cómo Autoconstruir tu Vivienda (How To Build Your Own House)

Created by: Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Language: Spanish, English

What you'll learn about: Site Preparation - Foundation - Walls





Go to ArchDaily en Español for a list of courses offered in Spanish only.