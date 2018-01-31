World
  ED&JO House / NoArq

ED&JO House / NoArq

  05:00 - 31 January, 2018
ED&JO House / NoArq
ED&JO House / NoArq, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 41

  • Architects

    NoArq

  • Location

    Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal

  • Author

    José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira

  • Area

    408.9 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    João Morgado

  • Coordination

    Hugo Araújo, Joana Leite Pinto

  • Collaborator

    Daniel Viana

  • Constructor

    José M. Sampaio & Cª. Lda.

  • Structures

    Afonso Serra Neves, GEPEC – Sérgio Cunha

  • Hydraulic

    GEPEC – Jorge Martins

  • Electricity, Telecommunications and Security

    Artur Mesquita

  • Gas and Climatization

    Luís Felipe da Silva Santos Azevedo, APRO ENGENHARIA – Ricardo Jorge Pereira Vasques

  • Topography

    António Carlos Ferreira

  • Client

    ED & JO
    More Specs Less Specs
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The project was to demolish a single-family dwelling and build another one in its place in the center of V. N. de Famalicão. The proposal is on a triangular urban plot of land covering an area of 940.80 m2. The topography includes a 7.60 m slope down from west to east, so the elevations in the corner converge with those on the surrounding roads. The building on the site was of poor quality. Everything was demolished apart from the garage, below the elevation of the patio with level access from the road at the lower level. The surrounding walls also held back the earth, below the street level to the west and above street level to the east.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The house has a 367.20 m2 footprint and a gross area of 408.90 m2 on two floors. Floor 0 is 99.30 m2 and it was rehabilitated and expanded, preserving the garage, entrance, vertical access and storage area. Floor 1, at the level of the interior of the plot, is 309.60 m2, and this is where the main structure of the house is – service area, social zone and reserved zone (bedrooms).

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The land is highly exposed because of the different topographies between the adjoining streets. This is why the house sits 1 m from the western boundary, below the street and does not show any wall or elevation. It is closed to the north for urbanistic and thermal reasons. This is also why the house is open to the east where light enters the kitchen and the whole of the south-facing front is open under a curved shade cover.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The illumination of the other rooms comes from small patios cut out of the volume.
– Patio 1, allows access from Rua Vieira da Silva;
– Patio 2, illuminates the dressing room and the bathroom attached to the main bedroom;
– Patio 3, illuminates the 3 bedrooms;
– Patio 4, for service, illuminates the kitchen and laundry.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Cite: "ED&JO House / NoArq" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888062/ed-and-jo-house-noarq/> ISSN 0719-8884

