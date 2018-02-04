LXB-Shanghai Diner / LUKSTUDIO

+ 14

Interiors Designers LUKSTUDIO

Location 450 Ruijin 2nd Rd, Da Pu Qiao, Lu Wan District, Shanghai, China

Lead Designer Christina Luk

Design Team Jinhong Cai, Melody Shen, Leo Wang, Yiren Ding, Sarah Wang

General Contractor Shanghai Mai Chang Construction Project Co., Ltd.

Client Longxiaobao

Area 152.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. After realizing a series of the Noodle Rack concept for Longxiaobao, a casual noodle diner, Lukstudio explores the lightness of the rack design at their first Shanghai location. Given the 150-sqm interior corner in the Sun Moon Light Center, Lukstudio opens up the facade and showcases the dining atmosphere in a translucent latticed structure.

Following the original fan-shaped plan, a curvilinear wooden core encases all service areas, allowing the white trapezoidal wireframe to stand out. Composed of 8mm x 8mm steel bars, the fine yet strong grid integrates partition, ceiling, seating and shelving, simultaneously blurring boundaries between diners and passers-by.

Walking along the coherent storefront and seeing through the restaurant, in-line customers are encouraged to imagine themselves in place of the diners between the white lines. The soft barrier has shaped various spaces to suit different diners; may they be loners who enjoy their solitude, friends or strangers who connect over food.

The dining experience is further enriched by hanging steel wires mimicking “the hanging noodles”, a tribute to the previous concept stores.