LXB-Shanghai Diner / LUKSTUDIO

  • 20:00 - 4 February, 2018
LXB-Shanghai Diner / LUKSTUDIO
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

© Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen + 14

  • Interiors Designers

    LUKSTUDIO

  • Location

    450 Ruijin 2nd Rd, Da Pu Qiao, Lu Wan District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Designer

    Christina Luk

  • Design Team

    Jinhong Cai, Melody Shen, Leo Wang, Yiren Ding, Sarah Wang

  • General Contractor

    Shanghai Mai Chang Construction Project Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Longxiaobao

  • Area

    152.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. After realizing a series of the Noodle Rack concept for Longxiaobao, a casual noodle diner, Lukstudio explores the lightness of the rack design at their first Shanghai location. Given the 150-sqm interior corner in the Sun Moon Light Center, Lukstudio opens up the facade and showcases the dining atmosphere in a translucent latticed structure. 

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Following the original fan-shaped plan, a curvilinear wooden core encases all service areas, allowing the white trapezoidal wireframe to stand out. Composed of 8mm x 8mm steel bars, the fine yet strong grid integrates partition, ceiling, seating and shelving, simultaneously blurring boundaries between diners and passers-by.

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Walking along the coherent storefront and seeing through the restaurant, in-line customers are encouraged to imagine themselves in place of the diners between the white lines. The soft barrier has shaped various spaces to suit different diners; may they be loners who enjoy their solitude, friends or strangers who connect over food.

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Plan
Plan
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The dining experience is further enriched by hanging steel wires mimicking “the hanging noodles”, a tribute to the previous concept stores.

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "LXB-Shanghai Diner / LUKSTUDIO" 04 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888061/lxb-shanghai-diner-lukstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

