Pico Branch Library / Koning Eizenberg Architecture

+ 12

Architects Koning Eizenberg Architecture

Location Santa Monica, CA, United States

Lead Architects Julie Eizenberg, FAIA

Project Designer Nathan Bishop, LEED AP

Area 8700.0 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Eric Staudenmaier

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Architect Spurlock Poirier

Lighting Designer Lighting Design Alliance

Environmental Graphics Newsom Design

General Contractor RC Construction Services, Inc

Structural Engineer Thornton Tomasetti

Civil Engineer KPFF

M/E/P Engineer Glumac

Acoustical Consultant Veneklasen Associates

Geotechnical GeoDesign

Surveyor JMC-2, 411

LEED Brightworks More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a community living room, this branch library engages its park setting to encourage the use of an educational resource in a minority neighborhood. The project was developed with the community in a series of public design workshops which resulted in an inclusive design approach and interactive service strategies that attract families normally reticent to use institutional resources.

The library’s siting preserves existing green space while repurposing underutilized space to activate the park's event plaza. On Saturdays the front door opens to the edge of the local Farmers Market, creating a resonance around which librarians have developed programs about food and health. The building jumps a fire lane to the west to find space for a community room and amphitheater, further engaging existing buildings that offer programs for teens, children, job seekers and seniors. A photovoltaic canopy spans the fire lane, offsetting carbon footprint while enhancing walkability.

Indoor/outdoor connectivity is achieved through daylight harvesting and passive shading, an integrated design approach which sets architectural identity of the LEED Platinum building. Rainwater harvesting complements existing park stormwater management systems and provides grey water re-use for flushing, a first for public buildings in LA County.Skylights and a carved ceiling amplify light, defining a distinctive roof and ceiling shape, while deep overhangs and canopies shade glass from direct sunlight, eliminating the need for indoor window shades. Outside, this shading establishes a hovering presence while the photovoltaic canopy and pergola tails add pattern and detail to the design.