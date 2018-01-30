World
Pico Branch Library / Koning Eizenberg Architecture

  • 15:00 - 30 January, 2018
Pico Branch Library / Koning Eizenberg Architecture
Pico Branch Library / Koning Eizenberg Architecture, © Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

© Eric Staudenmaier © Eric Staudenmaier © Eric Staudenmaier © Eric Staudenmaier + 12

  • Landscape Architect

    Spurlock Poirier

  • Lighting Designer

    Lighting Design Alliance

  • Environmental Graphics

    Newsom Design

  • General Contractor

    RC Construction Services, Inc

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Civil Engineer

    KPFF

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Glumac

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Veneklasen Associates

  • Geotechnical

    GeoDesign

  • Surveyor

    JMC-2, 411

  • LEED

    Brightworks
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a community living room, this branch library engages its park setting to encourage the use of an educational resource in a minority neighborhood. The project was developed with the community in a series of public design workshops which resulted in an inclusive design approach and interactive service strategies that attract families normally reticent to use institutional resources.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The library’s siting preserves existing green space while repurposing underutilized space to activate the park's event plaza. On Saturdays the front door opens to the edge of the local Farmers Market, creating a resonance around which librarians have developed programs about food and health. The building jumps a fire lane to the west to find space for a community room and amphitheater, further engaging existing buildings that offer programs for teens, children, job seekers and seniors. A photovoltaic canopy spans the fire lane, offsetting carbon footprint while enhancing walkability.

© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
Diagram
Diagram
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

Indoor/outdoor connectivity is achieved through daylight harvesting and passive shading, an integrated design approach which sets architectural identity of the LEED Platinum building. Rainwater harvesting complements existing park stormwater management systems and provides grey water re-use for flushing, a first for public buildings in LA County.Skylights and a carved ceiling amplify light, defining a distinctive roof and ceiling shape, while deep overhangs and canopies shade glass from direct sunlight, eliminating the need for indoor window shades. Outside, this shading establishes a hovering presence while the photovoltaic canopy and pergola tails add pattern and detail to the design.

© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
Cite: "Pico Branch Library / Koning Eizenberg Architecture" 30 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888055/pico-branch-library-koning-eizenberg-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

