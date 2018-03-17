World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. Singapore
  5. DP Architects
  6. Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects

Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects

  • 20:00 - 17 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects
Save this picture!
Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects, © Marc Tey
© Marc Tey

© Future Stage Creations © BaiJiWen, DP Architects © Gary Kamemoto, Maki and Associates © Gary Kamemoto, Maki and Associates + 36

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    Web Structures Pte Ltd

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    Parsons Brinckernoff

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Rider Levett Bucknall LLP

  • Project Manager

    Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Façade Consultant

    HCCH Consulting Pte Ltd

  • Lighting Consultant

    Lighting Planners Associates

  • Signage

    Maki and Associates

  • Acoustics

    Arup Singapore Pte Ltd

  • Traffic Consultant

    CPG Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Security Consultant

    Certis CISCO Consulting Services Pte Ltd

  • ESD Consultant

    AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and DP ESD

  • Contractor

    Kajima Tiong Seng Joint Venture

  • Client

    Mediacorp Pte Ltd

  • Site Area

    15,061.8 square meters

  • Building Area

    12, 588 square meters

  • Building Height

    88.3 meters

  • Cost of project

    Approximately 420 million
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Future Stage Creations
© Future Stage Creations

Text description provided by the architects. The design for MediaCorp is the winning scheme of an invited international competition in 2011. Nested within Zaha Hadid’s masterplan, the building is shaped by the critical junction of Ayer Rajah and Stars Avenue on a long triangular site. It is designed as a gateway to Mediapolis.

Save this picture!
Diagrammatic Plan
Diagrammatic Plan
Save this picture!
© BaiJiWen, DP Architects
© BaiJiWen, DP Architects

The formal design strategies represent a new paradigm for a broadcasting center where the Media Centre is not only an efficient and functional working environment, but also a publicly-oriented facility welcoming visitors from around the world. It is aimed at attracting and inspiring visitors by showcasing the unique operations of the broadcasting center. A distinct ascending tour route is designed into the facility allowing visitors to learn and observe the fascinating work that unfolds within MediaCorp. It is also aimed at engaging the adjacent parkland to create synergies where the Centre and Park provide various attractions related to media for the public to enjoy. In this way, the complex will not only function as a base for broadcasting entertainment but the complex itself becomes an entertainment grounds where enriched experiences and creative culture energize Mediapolis as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Future Stage Creations
© Future Stage Creations

The formal design solution provides a unique form and place to each of the three primary programs: The 1,549 seats Theatre, the Broadcast Centre and MediaCorp’s Corporate Offices. The three building forms in unison, create a gateway, a “view corridor” acting as both a pedestrian spine as well as public plaza with a grand stairway with 50 steps commemorating Singapore’s 50th Anniversary at the time of opening. At the top of the stairway is a “viewing plateau” that links the park and traversing spine with major public amenities such as cafes, restaurants, and gift shops. Visitors and passer-by can enjoy panoramic views from the viewing plateau over the park and Mediapolis beyond.

Save this picture!
© BaiJiWen, DP Architects
© BaiJiWen, DP Architects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance theater Learning visual arts center Offices Singapore
Cite: "Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects" 17 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888049/mediacorp-campus-in-singapore-maki-and-associates-plus-dp-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »