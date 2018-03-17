Mediacorp Campus in Singapore / Maki and Associates + DP Architects

+ 36

Civil & Structural Engineer Web Structures Pte Ltd

Mechanical & Electrical Engineer Parsons Brinckernoff

Quantity Surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall LLP

Project Manager Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd

Façade Consultant HCCH Consulting Pte Ltd

Lighting Consultant Lighting Planners Associates

Signage Maki and Associates

Acoustics Arup Singapore Pte Ltd

Traffic Consultant CPG Consultants Pte Ltd

Security Consultant Certis CISCO Consulting Services Pte Ltd

ESD Consultant AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and DP ESD

Contractor Kajima Tiong Seng Joint Venture

Client Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Site Area 15,061.8 square meters

Building Area 12, 588 square meters

Building Height 88.3 meters

Cost of project Approximately 420 million More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design for MediaCorp is the winning scheme of an invited international competition in 2011. Nested within Zaha Hadid’s masterplan, the building is shaped by the critical junction of Ayer Rajah and Stars Avenue on a long triangular site. It is designed as a gateway to Mediapolis.

The formal design strategies represent a new paradigm for a broadcasting center where the Media Centre is not only an efficient and functional working environment, but also a publicly-oriented facility welcoming visitors from around the world. It is aimed at attracting and inspiring visitors by showcasing the unique operations of the broadcasting center. A distinct ascending tour route is designed into the facility allowing visitors to learn and observe the fascinating work that unfolds within MediaCorp. It is also aimed at engaging the adjacent parkland to create synergies where the Centre and Park provide various attractions related to media for the public to enjoy. In this way, the complex will not only function as a base for broadcasting entertainment but the complex itself becomes an entertainment grounds where enriched experiences and creative culture energize Mediapolis as a whole.

The formal design solution provides a unique form and place to each of the three primary programs: The 1,549 seats Theatre, the Broadcast Centre and MediaCorp’s Corporate Offices. The three building forms in unison, create a gateway, a “view corridor” acting as both a pedestrian spine as well as public plaza with a grand stairway with 50 steps commemorating Singapore’s 50th Anniversary at the time of opening. At the top of the stairway is a “viewing plateau” that links the park and traversing spine with major public amenities such as cafes, restaurants, and gift shops. Visitors and passer-by can enjoy panoramic views from the viewing plateau over the park and Mediapolis beyond.