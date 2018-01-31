World
  7. Saint-Isidore School Group Extension / ANMA

Saint-Isidore School Group Extension / ANMA

  • 03:00 - 31 January, 2018
Saint-Isidore School Group Extension / ANMA
Saint-Isidore School Group Extension / ANMA, © Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

© Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon + 46

  • Architects

    ANMA

  • Location

    7 Avenue Angélique Braquet, 06200 Nice, France

  • Architects in Charge

    ANMA – Agence Nicolas Michelin & Associés Nicolas Michelin / Cyril Trétout / Michel Delplace

  • Area

    19218.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Vincent Fillon

  • Team ANMA

    Valérie Dubois, Hélène Galifer, Etienne Challet-Hayard, Antoine Carrel, Hélène Dupont, Virginie Mira, Alessio Loffredo, Kevin Viel.

  • Acousticiens

    Peutz

  • Fontainier

    Diluvial

  • Perspectiviste

    Artefactory / Noe architectures

  • BET HQE

    Alto

  • BET Structure

    Batiserf

  • Economiste

    Voxoa
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

Text description provided by the architects. The Saint-Isidore district is within the scope of the Operation of National Interest of the Plaine du Var, the site is therefore part of the project of eco-valley that puts sustainable development at the top of the concerns of the mastery of work as mastery of work.

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

This extension of a school group of the 90s (elementary and kindergarten), with the creation of a multi-day center for early childhood and a leisure center, is located on a trapezoid plot in a heterogeneous built environment, with a road map being redefined.

Diagram
Diagram

It is about responding to the environment and the existing building by a construction that makes it a legible equipment through a discreet architecture, ordinary in its first perception but which becomes extraordinary by the successive discovery of patios, transparencies ...

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

This resolutely contemporary architecture is thus a big urban hive on a children's scale.

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

Likewise, the building enjoys immediate views of the village and its bell tower, the two hills close to the east (glue of Saint Isidore and Plana de Flori), as well as the large landscape in the north with the Baou de Saint-Jeannet in the background, the Mercantour mountains, and to the west, the hills of Saint-Laurent du Var.

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

The catch on the existing school is ensured by a formal continuity and in plan mass. A volume on the ground floor develops over the entire plot, 3 volumes in R + 1 mark the different programmatic entities (nursery, kindergarten and CLSH). The existing extended yard provides liaison between the 2 schools.

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

The public garden takes place between the Avenue Auguste Vérola located south of the plot and the nursery. It thus removes from the road traffic the living spaces of the nursery, and offers a pleasant view.

© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon
Cite: "Saint-Isidore School Group Extension / ANMA" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888026/saint-isidore-school-group-extension-anma/> ISSN 0719-8884

