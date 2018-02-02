World
  7. Sunny Side Box / STARSIS

Sunny Side Box / STARSIS

  • 20:00 - 2 February, 2018
Sunny Side Box / STARSIS
Sunny Side Box / STARSIS, © Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

© Hong Seokgyu

  • Architects

    STARSIS

  • Location

    Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Han Sunny

  • Design Team

    Park Hyunhee, Yi Hyejin

  • Area

    237.46 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hong Seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. A House Full of Sun
This place was originally used by the owner’s mother for clothing storage as well as a living. Now, as the owner and his work employees were to live here, it needed to transform into a new space. The owner and his mother – 109 years of making movie costumes between the two – started this project in hopes that their history will live on throughout this home.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

It was a dark and gloomy place with little insulation and light. On the roof, old containers were left neglected that made the atmosphere even more desolate. This place was going to be their home for the rest of their lives, so it needed to be a bright and warm space that would match their characteristics. We repositioned part of the house southerly so that more light could shine in, and also placed the container box at the same angle to maximize natural light. The change in the shape of the windows and the positioning of the container box allowed the house to be non-rectangular and more original.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

A while after the house was completed, I visited there again. The sunshiny scene of the owner and grandmother sitting under parasols, sipping tea and engaging in conversation, made my heart warm. During the project, the grandmother would inspect the field every morning and tell me, “This is the last place I’ll live in before I die, so you’d better do a good job of it.” It was pressure on me at the time, but I also felt the flutter of building the last house for someone. I hope she lives a long and happy life in this space.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
