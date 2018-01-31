Light Corridor House / FIGR Architecture & Design

+ 28

Builder Grundella Constructions

Styling Ruth Welsby

Landscape Architect MUD Office

Engineer Meyer Consulting Engineers

Building Surveyor Michel Group Building Surveyors More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Light Corridor House is an extension which celebrates the journey through the old to the new. Upon arrival, the property presents itself as a familiar Victorian worker’s cottage. The heritage façade has been restored to its former glory, and careful consideration has been given to retaining and celebrating the period features in the original part of the property. As visitors move down the typical Victorian gun barrel corridor, they arrive at a double-height spotted gum tunnel which is the beginning of the journey from old to new. This tunnel conceals the laundry and main bathroom, creating a seamless transition.

As visitors exit the darkness of the tunnel, the experience of moving into the new addition is dramatic in both texture and atmosphere. The highlight window is immediately apparent and is a key element of the light corridor house. An intimate living room, which is expressed through contrasting material change and a light portal, transitions into the kitchen. From here, there is a direct link to the outside verandah area which is surrounded by foliage, creating the sense of a private oasis in the busy urban setting of Cremorne.