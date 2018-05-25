Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez

+ 60

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a land that joins two zones with different regulations and different uses. To the east, Americo Vespucio and its inter-communal park, to the west, mixed residential and commercial zone, characterized mainly by the Alonso de Córdova axis.

Given this condition and in response to this urban situation, the project proposes as a main motivation to create a public space on the pedestrian level, connecting the two areas, giving to a transforming historically residential area, a place that understands the two scales and establishes the link.

Two geometric volumes displaced overlapped from each other, differentiated by their materials, a glazed body towards the Andes Cordillera and the park, and a more discreet and controlled facade to the west, define its formal proposal.