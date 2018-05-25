World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Chile
  5. Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz
  6. 2013
  Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez

Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez

  • 15:00 - 25 May, 2018
Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez
Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez, © Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar

© Fernanda Del Villar

© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a land that joins two zones with different regulations and different uses. To the east, Americo Vespucio and its inter-communal park, to the west, mixed residential and commercial zone, characterized mainly by the Alonso de Córdova axis.

© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar

Given this condition and in response to this urban situation, the project proposes as a main motivation to create a public space on the pedestrian level, connecting the two areas, giving to a transforming historically residential area, a place that understands the two scales and establishes the link.

© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar
Section 09
Section 09
© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar

Two geometric volumes displaced overlapped from each other, differentiated by their materials, a glazed body towards the Andes Cordillera and the park, and a more discreet and controlled facade to the west, define its formal proposal.

© Fernanda Del Villar
© Fernanda Del Villar

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Chile
Cite: "Vespucio Córdova Building / Ramón Coz + Benjamín Ortiz + Renato Jiménez" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888012/edificio-vespucio-cordova-ramon-coz-plus-benjamin-ortiz-plus-renato-jimenez/> ISSN 0719-8884

